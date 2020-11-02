“Greek Voices for Trump” organization on what the President has done for Greek issues

New York.- (GreekNewsOnline)

“Greek Voices for Trump”, an organization launched in March 2020 by the Trump campaign, issued a statement on Sunday regarding President Trump’s record on Greece and Cyprus, Eastern Mediterranean and religious freedom, as well as U.S. domestic issue.

The statement was send under the “Greek Voices for Trump” logo and not the Trump re-election campaign. It describes what the President has done and makes no commitments for the future.

The organization is co-chaired by Christos Marafatsos and Anthony Marlowe

Greek Voices for Trump will empower and unite the Greek American community to re-elect President Donald J. Trump. Re-electing the President will enable continued economic opportunity, more jobs, lower taxes, safer communities, and a stronger America that embraces the ideals of the American Dream. It provides increased cooperation with our allies to promote global peace, stability, security, and prosperity, particularly in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

The United States has been a stalwart ally and supporter of Greece since its independence in 1821. The U.S. and Greece have fought side by side in defense of freedom and liberty in multiple wars against tyranny and communism, including World War I, World War II, and the Cold War.

What President Trump Has Accomplished in 4 Years:

NATIONAL SECURITY

• Both President Trump and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have asserted that US-Greece Relations is “the best it ever was” under Trump Administration.

• President Trump is the first president in modern history to shift US foreign policy to favor Greece as the most strategic and reliable ally in the Eastern Mediterranean.

• President Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act, which allocated $47.85 million for improvements to the facilities at the U.S. naval base at Souda Bay, Crete.

• President Trump commissioned the United States Navy ship, the USS Hershel Williams, to be permanently based at the naval base in Souda Bay, Crete.

• President Trump is the only U.S .president in modern history to sanction and tariff Turkey.

• President Trump’s State Department urged Turkey to halt their aggressive acts against Greece and Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean.

• The Trump administration urged Turkey to reverse their provocative decision to reopen Varosha in Northern Cyprus and bring a diplomatic resolution to the Cyprus question.

• The Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act of 2019 was passed under the leadership of President Trump.

• President Trump lifted the arms embargo on Cyprus, which lasted 33 years.

• The Trump Administration announced it will provide International Military Education and Training (IMET) to the Republic of Cyprus.

• The Trump Administration and The Republic of Cyprus expanded their relations through the creation of a joint security training center known as CYCLOPS.

• The Trump Administration has signed two historic peace agreements – one with Israel, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, and another with Serbia and Kosovo – advancing peace and stability in regions surrounding Greece, Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean.

TRADE AND INVESTMENT

• The United States and Greece exchanged nearly $3 Billion in trade in 2019.

•The historic U.S.-Greece Science & Technology Agreement was signed and implemented under theleadership of President Trump, which leads the way for U.S. companies like Pfizer, Cisco, Microsoft,Amazon and Tesla to invest in Greece.

•President Trump Exempted Greek Olive Oil, Cheese, Wine, and other Products from US Tariffs Imposedon EU.

ECONOMY

•President Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act which enabled the largest overhaul of the tax code in three decades. The $1.5 trillion tax overhaul allowed Greek American workers and business owners tosave thousands each year.

•President Trump cut nearly eight regulations for every one new regulation, allowing Greek American business owners to thrive without the red tape.

RELIGIOUS FREEDOM

•President Trump met with newly appointed Archbishop Elpidophoros on two occasions to discuss religious freedom for the Ecumenical Patriarchate and issues related to the Greek Orthodox Church.

•President Trump signed an executive order Advancing International Religious Freedom, declaring the effort to protect religious freedoms both a domestic and foreign policy priority.

•President Trump signed an executive order promoting free speech and religious liberty that instructs theTreasury Department not to target the tax-exempt status of churches and other institutions.

•President Trump created the Conscience and Religious Freedom Division at the Department of Health and Human Services to protect the civil rights of doctors, nurses and other health-care workers whorefuse to take part in procedures such as abortion, reversing an Obama-era policy that required them todo so.

•President Trump directed the Justice Department to issue a 25-page guidance to federal agencies instructing them to protect the religious liberty in the execution of federal law.

•President Trump required that new Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance classify houses of worship as “essential,” allowing Greek Orthodox Churches to open after being closed during

the coronavirus lockdowns.

Building on the incredible achievements of President Donald J. Trump’s first term in office, the President’s re- election campaign released a set of core priorities for a second term under the banner of “Fighting for You!” President Trump’s boundless optimism and certainty in America’s greatness is reflected in his second-term goals and stands in stark contrast to the gloomy vision of America projected by Joe Biden and Democrats.

President Trump: Fighting for You! JOBS

•Create 10 Million New Jobs in 10 Months

•Create 1 Million New Small Businesses

•Cut Taxes to Boost Take-Home Pay and Keep Jobs in America

•Enact Fair Trade Deals that Protect American Jobs

•”Made in America” Tax Credits

•Expand Opportunity Zones

•Continue Deregulatory Agenda for Energy Independence

ERADICATE COVID-19 • Develop a Vaccine by The End Of 2020

• Return to Normal in 2021

• Make All Critical Medicines and Supplies for Healthcare Workers in The United States

• Refill Stockpiles and Prepare for Future Pandemics

END OUR RELIANCE ON CHINA

• Bring Back 1 Million Manufacturing Jobs from China

• Tax Credits for Companies that Bring Back Jobs from China

• Allow 100% Expensing Deductions for Essential Industries like Pharmaceuticals and Robotics who Bring

Back their Manufacturing to the United States

• No Federal Contracts for Companies who Outsource to China

• Hold China Fully Accountable for Allowing the Virus to Spread around the World

HEALTHCARE • Cut Prescription Drug Prices

• Put Patients and Doctors Back in Charge of our Healthcare System

• Lower Healthcare Insurance Premiums

• End Surprise Billing

• Cover All Pre-Existing Conditions

• Protect Social Security and Medicare

• Protect Our Veterans and Provide World-Class Healthcare and Services

EDUCATION

• Provide School Choice to Every Child in America

• Teach American Exceptionalism

DRAIN THE SWAMP

• Pass Congressional Term Limits

• End Bureaucratic Government Bullying of U.S. Citizens and Small Businesses

• Expose Washington’s Money Trail and Delegate Powers Back to People and States

• Drain the Globalist Swamp by Taking on International Organizations That Hurt American Citizens

INNOVATE FOR THE FUTURE

• Launch Space Force, Establish Permanent Manned Presence on The Moon and Send the First Manned

Mission to Mars

• Build the World’s Greatest Infrastructure System

• Win the Race to 5G and Establish a National High-Speed Wireless Internet Network

• Continue to Lead the World in Access to the Cleanest Drinking Water and Cleanest Air

• Partner with Other Nations to Clean Up our Planet’s Oceans

AMERICA FIRST FOREIGN POLICY

• Stop Endless Wars and Bring Our Troops Home

• Get Allies to Pay their Fair Share

• Maintain and Expand America’s Unrivaled Military Strength

• Wipe Out Global Terrorists Who Threaten to Harm Americans

• Build a Great Cybersecurity Defense System and Missile Defense System

DEFEND AMERICAN VALUES

• Continue nominating constitutionalist Supreme Court and lower court judges

• Protect unborn life through every means available

• Defend the freedoms of religious believers and organizations

• Support the exercise of Second Amendment rights

DEFEND OUR POLICE

• Fully Fund and Hire More Police and Law Enforcement Officers

• Increase Criminal Penalties for Assaults on Law Enforcement Officers

• Prosecute Drive-By Shootings as Acts of Domestic Terrorism

• Bring Violent Extremist Groups Like ANTIFA to Justice

• End Cashless Bail and Keep Dangerous Criminals Locked Up until Trial

END ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION AND PROTECT AMERICAN WORKERS

• Block Illegal Immigrants from Becoming Eligible for Taxpayer-Funded Welfare, Healthcare, and Free

College Tuition

• Mandatory Deportation for Non-Citizen Gang Members

• Dismantle Human Trafficking Networks

• End Sanctuary Cities to Restore our Neighborhoods and Protect our Families

• Prohibit American Companies from Replacing United States Citizens with Lower-Cost Foreign Workers

• Require New Immigrants to Be Able to Support Themselves Financially