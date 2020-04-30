Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America Announces COVID-19 Relief Program

New York – The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America announces the creation of the “Greek Orthodox Archdiocese COVID-19 Relief Fund” as an important part of its efforts to support those around the country that have been impacted by the current pandemic. One-time grants of up to $2,500 will be made available to those who are facing extreme financial hardship as a result of COVID-19

.

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros had urged the creation of the Fund and commented:

“During this desperate time, we believe it is our responsibility to provide, in addition to our spiritual care, material support for our brothers and sisters who are facing unexpected financial hardship. We now have the ability to provide funding up to $500,000, but I want to challenge everyone to help our Church raise an additional $500,000, as we expect the consequences of the Pandemic to extend at least through the end of this year. We are committed to helping people in their daily lives, and are grateful to those who will join our cause.”

Archbishop Elpidophoros named Bishop Apostolos of Medeia to lead a committee to approve applications for relief. Those facing an economic or financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic, and in need of emergency help with expenses such as rent, mortgage, utilities, food, childcare, medical, funeral or other daily costs, may apply to the COVID-19 Relief Fund, which has been privately funded, through the GOARCH website https://www.goarch.org/covid19relief

Those who wish to contribute to the Fund may do so at www.goarch.org/covid19/donate.