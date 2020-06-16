Greek Orthodox Archdiocese Distributes More Than a Quarter of a Million Dollars to Applicants Affected by the COVID19 Pandemic in the USA – Number of applicants relatively small

New York.- (GreekNewsOnline)

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America (GOARCH) announced on Wednesday the distribution of more than $250,000 from the Archdiocese Covid-19 Relief Fund, to people affected financially by the Covid-19 pandemic. Created under the direction of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros, the Relief Fund is an important part of the Archdiocese’s efforts to support those around the country impacted by the coronavirus and facing extreme financial hardship.

Although the Fund had the initial capacity to distribute up to $500,000, upon the request of Archbishop Elpidophoros, an additional $137,000 has been raised in small donations. The GOARCH COVID19 fundraising campaign is in full swing.

But, it is surprising that the number applications is relatively small. As of today, June 16, 2020, the Relief Fund Committee has approved 136 applications of the 254 received. An additional 24 applications are approved, pending documentation, while 30 applications are pending review. There are 58 incomplete applications (awaiting more information) and 6 were denied. The maximum assistance per applicant is generally up to $2,500 per applicant, and payments are made directly to the biller. Grants are given for overdue bills including mortgage, rent, medical, gas, electric, food, childcare, funeral or other pressing needs. A special committee continues to review all applications, contacting individuals for additional information or clarification as needed.

All applications are strictly confidential.

The privately funded Relief Fund remains open and continues to receive donations from individuals, parishes of the Archdiocese, and organizations worldwide. His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros urges those in need to apply for assistance:

“The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese, through the support of many generous supporters, is determined to spare no effort in this time of desperate need. We are committed to you, the faithful, and to anyone in the USA who needs financial assistance.

“To those who need assistance, I invite you to visit www.goarch.org/covid19relief and apply.

“To our faithful, I issue a challenge – this is your church; this is our time; this is our ministry. Join your sisters and brothers by donating any amount, no matter how small or large.” Those who wish to contribute to the Fund may do so at www.goarch.org/covid19/donate.