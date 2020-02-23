By Catherine Tsounis

“”Only the educated are free.”- philosopher Epitetus (1)

The Greek Teachers Association “Prometheus”, the Federation of Hellenic-American Educators & Cultural Associations of America held their Second Symposium on Greek Language Instruction on Sunday February 9th, in the Library of St. Demetrios School of the St. Demetrios Cathedral of Astoria.

The Symposium celebrated February 9, 2020 commemoration of the international Greek language day. The date coincides with the Remembrance Day of Greece’s national poet, Dionysios Solomos, whose lyrics are featured in the Greek National Anthem.

The following program and prominent persons welcome were introduced by Stavroula Tsoutsa: Prayer; Federation of Hellenic-American Educators & Cultural Associations of America President Stella Kokolis; Greece’s Deputy Minister of Diaspora Greeks Dr. Constantinos Vlassis: Consulate General of Greece in New York Constantinos Koutras: Consul General of Cyprus, Mr. Alexis Phedonos and Director of Greek Education Dr. Anastasios Koularmanis; Video presentations by Dr. Nikos Antoniadis, Dr. Isaak Papadopoulos and Georgia Papadopoulou MSc; Discussion; Closing remarks by Greek Teachers Association “Prometheus” President Merope Kiriakou. Refreshments were presented upon conclusion.

Dr. Antoniadis presentation centered on the psychological well being of the student. He presented a lesson plan to elementary school students on Trump as a farmer, who is unpolished and Hillary Clinton as a duckling with endearing qualities. Dr. Antoniadis made it clear “this is not my viewpoint. We must strive for the psychological well-being of elementary students.”

Dr. Isaak Papadopoulos was not present in NYC. He has a video presentation from Greece on “The teaching of Greek as a second language in the traditional dairy tales of Greece. It was detailed with the video showing the presenter tried to reach out to the concerns of the Greek American audience. A patriotic slide of evzones holding the Greek flag in front of the Parthenon caught this writer’s attention.

Master of Science instructor Georgia Papadopoulou showed colorful video slides of teaching Greek language on the internet. An informative handout of internet sites was given out. The video presentation was colorful, centering on teaching the Greek language using computer technology. Ms. Papadopoulou kept our attention. I enjoyed learning about Greek language internet sites. Ms. Maria Dini gave a presentation on “The work of students at home through the program of modern technology: Google Classroom, “in the First Symposium on February 17, 2019. Educators Papadopoulou and Dini believe “Students communicate online today with teachers. This technology must be implemented with Greek school online teaching.”

We must preserve the Greek language and history. We must preserve the Greek Orthodox Church, the depository of our DNA, that kept us alive in 400 years of slavery. Right your wrong, we will not globalism or political polarity brainwash our young. Dr. Isaak Papadopoulos” slide of evzones carrying the Greek flag in front of the Parthenon is why parents and grandparents pay for Greek language and history lessons.

1. https://www.successories.com/iquote/author/1316/epictetus-quotes/1

https://greekamericanexperience.wordpress.com/2019/03/06/greek-language-symposium-february-17th-maria-dini-technology-presentation/ – Maria Dini computer education video Presentation