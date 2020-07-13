Greek E-Learning Platform “Ellinopoula.com” Wins Gold at the Education Leaders Awards 2020

Athens, Greece – The 5th Annual Education Leaders Awards in Athens, Greece have awarded the Greek language e-learning platform for kids, www.Ellinopoula.com with the Gold Award for Best Online & Distance Learning Platform. The Awards Committee awarding Ellinopoula the Gold Award is composed of teachers, experts, academics, and representatives of educational institutions and is headed by Ms. Anna Diamantopoulou, Chairperson of the Reform Network in Greece and Europe, former EU Commissioner and former Minister of the Hellenic Republic.

https://youtu.be/EE_NPqhxM7c

Ms. Anna Sakkis, CEO of www.Ellinopoula.com states “Our vision began in 2016 when we set out to revitalize the Greek language and Hellenism for Diaspora kids through an innovative online learning platform and app. It is a great honor for us to win the Gold Award for Best Online & Distance Learning Platform for Kids Learning Greek. It is an honor we do not take lightly; we are thankful for the Awards Committee placing Ellinopoula.com at the top spot and we are thankful to all parents, schools, teachers, students, and partners who trust and support Ellinopoula. In this especially challenging time, we are all going through with the lockdown and institutions shutdown, we are humbled by the response of parents and schools choosing Ellinopoula to support the kids learning Greek all over the world. We are inspired by them and remain committed to supporting them with premium content and support.”

www.Ellinopoula.com is an innovative online Greek language and Hellenism education platform inspired by a vision for a new Hellenic Renaissance through Education Technology. The platform offers a complete Greek language learning solution for Diaspora parents and teachers through a syllabus created according to the standards of the Greek Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs.

Ellinopoula incorporates a wealth of original Greek cultural and historical content throughout the platform to enhance Heritage Learning. It contains games, videos, and thousands of interactive educational activities for students and a range of management tools for schools and teachers.

www.ellinopoula.com

www.educationleadersawards.gr