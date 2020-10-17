Greek-Americans show solidarity at Armenian Rally

New York.- By Catherine Tsounis

Thousands attended the “East Coast Armenian Peaceful March” in NYC, Saturday, October 10th, 2020, at 12:30 PM. Everyone wore masks on this sunny day with temperatures in the upper 70’s. The Greek American community was represented by the Pan-Macedonian Federation of America. The Assyrian community was present. American, Armenian, and Greek flags were flying. Americans from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Washington D.C., Delaware, and Maryland participated. The starting point was NBC Studios at 50th Street between 5th & 6th Ave. Chanting was heard in NYC streets, till the marchers reached their destination to ABC Studios at 77 W. 66th St. and Columbus Ave. A program of singing Armenian patriotic songs, personal testaments and speeches by leaders was presented. The theme was the following: United we demand that the media reports the truth about Turkish and Azerbaijani aggression. President Dimitris Filippidis of the Pan Macedonia Federation of America spoke about the Greek support of the Armenian people who share cultural and religious ties.