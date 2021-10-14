GNTO NORTH AMERICA IS RECRUITING TWO LOCAL EMPLOYEES

Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) North America Office is recruiting two local employees by virtue of the Decision No. 9299/12.10.2021 (ΑΔΑ: 9ΩΜΟ469ΗΙΖ-ΟΟΔ) of the GNTO General Secretary.

Requirements:

First position:

A local employee with computer knowledge(word, excel, power point), internet and social media, in order to participate in the implementation of the office advertising program(online & offline),material preparation for the office, creation of microsite, and the creation and handling of the office’s social media accounts.

Second position:

A local employee with computer knowledge (word, excel, power point), internet and social media, marketing experience in the tourism industry or in the media industry, in order to be able to follow the market in the North America region at the sectors of Travel Trade & Media.

The candidates must have a bachelor’s degree -a master’s degree would be preferred- in a field relevant to the positions’ responsibilities. Excellent verbal and writing in both Greek and English language are required.

If interested, please send your resume via email at info@greektourism.com and kcharokopos@greektourism.com. Deadline for submitting a resume is Thursday, October 21, 2021, 11:59 pm.