Frank Francis, 1924 – 2020

Frank Francis, 95, passed away peacefully at home on the afternoon of Sunday, April 19th.

Born on the small volcanic island of Nisyros, Greece, Frank immigrated to the United States as a young boy where he attended school and worked at his family’s candy & ice cream store. A World War II veteran and Purple Heart recipient, Frank was wounded twice in battle and continued to serve his country even when a bullet was inadvertently left behind in his back.

After the war, the GI Bill made college possible. Frank joined the State of New York as an internal auditor and retired after 39 years as Director of State Audits. Frank lived in Albany for 30 years with his three sons and loving wife, Moschoula. In retirement, Frank moved back to Greece and enjoyed many years on Moschoula’s home island of Lesvos. In 2007, Frank & Moschoula moved to Rye to be closer to family.

His days from the candy shop were carried into his later years. Friends and strangers could not leave his home without being given a bag of candy. Frank radiated kindness with every interaction. He was indeed loved and cherished and will be truly missed by family and friends.

Frank is predeceased by his wife and survived by Dean (Kathy) Francis, Ted (Joanne) and George, and beloved grandfather to Matthew, Nicholas, Nicole, Alexis, and Elina.

Frank loved his Greek Orthodox faith and most recently was a parishioner of the Greek Orthodox Church of Our Saviour in Rye, NY. Due to the pandemic, there will be private family service.