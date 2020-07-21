Food Distribution from the Hellenic Relief Foundation

Athens.- Photos: Stavros Tsakiridis

On Wednesday, July 15th, the Hellenic Relief Foundation’s monthly food distribution took place at their and their partner organization’s headquarters in Athens, in collaboration with the Social Committee of the Athenian Society.

In total, around 360 food packages were distributed, which contained basic food items and non-perishables, (pasta, legumes, orzo, tomato paste, oil, sugar, flour, milk, etc.) as well as products which were donated by Greek companies, such as rusks, butter, soda, cereals, bars, yogurt, biscuits, chocolates, chips, and more.

The distribution was organized by Ms. Maria Siourdi, director of the H.R.F’s partner organization, and with the voluntary assistance of Soula Belli, Anastasia Pantouvaki, and Emy Spanou.

Corporate donors for this distribution included the N. Konstantopoulou Group, Food Bank, Arla Foods, Agrovim, Loulis Mills, Tsatsaronakis Manna Rusks, and Kri-Kri, AE.

In addition to the food distribution, children of the H.R.F.’s beneficiaries were offered new shoes, courtesy of Buffalo Plast N.I. Minoglou AE.

ABOUT HELLENIC RELIEF FOUNDATION

The Hellenic Relief Foundation Inc. is a nonprofit organization (501(c)3) and was founded in 2012, with the goal of raising funds in the United States to be used towards the purchase of food items, and other basic necessities for the underprivileged in Greece that have increased in numbers due to the current crisis. To date, more around 655,000 dollars have been remitted, and with donations within Greece, as well as volunteered social and medicinal services, the true value of the aid is roughly 1.5 million dollars. The expenses of the HRF are covered by board members. For more information: www.hellenicrelief.org