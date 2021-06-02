Food distribution by the Hellenic Relief Foundation

Athens.- Photo Credit: Stavros Tsakiridis

The Hellenic Relief Foundation and their partner organization held their monthly distribution at their headquarters in Athens, in partnership with the Social Committee of the Athenian Society, from May 24th through the 28th. The food packages contained non-perishables (pasta, rice, flour, oil, etc.), and were provided to financially weakened families and single households that are supported on a monthly basis. In total, around 340 food packages were distributed, including gift certificates for food purchases, compliments of Agrovim. In addition to the distribution to the beneficiaries, various institutions and foundations were provided nutritional support, including the Special Needs School of Piraeus and the Meropeio Nursing Home of Athens.

This distribution was significant, thanks to the generous donation from a variety of parishes from New Jersey, who mainly offered men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, as well as diapers, which were in turn provided to the beneficiaries.

Corporate donors for this distribution included Frangos SA, the Social Committee of the Athenian Society, N. Konstantopoulou Group, FrieslandCampina, Agrino, Coca-Cola 3E, Food Bank, Pindos, Arla Foods, Loulis Mills, Agrovim, Palliria, and Kamilaris AEBE.

The COVID-compliant distribution was organized under the direction of Ms. Maria Siourdi, director of the H.R.F’s partner organization, and with the assistance of volunteers Soula Belli and Emy Spanou.

ABOUT HELLENIC

RELIEF FOUNDATION

The Hellenic Relief Foundation Inc. is a non profit organization (501(c)3) and was founded in 2012, with the goal of raising funds in the United States to be used towards the purchase of food items, and other basic necessities for the underprivileged in Greece that have increased in numbers due to the current crisis. To date, around 775,000 dollars have been remitted, and with donations within Greece, as well as volunteered social and medicinal services, the true value of the aid is roughly 1.5 million dollars. The expenses of the HRF are covered by board members. For more information: www.hellenicrelief.org