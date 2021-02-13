First Meeting of the Archdiocesan National Coordinating Committee for the Bicentennial of the Greek Revolution

New York – On February 9, 2021, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America convened the first full meeting of the National Coordinating Committee that will oversee the efforts of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese during the 200th anniversary of the historic Greek Revolution of 1821. The committee is led by Archon Demetrios (Jim) Logothetis and is composed of representatives of each Holy Metropolis of the Archdiocese, representatives of Omogenia organizations, and representatives of Hellenic Studies Departments at universities and colleges across the country.

Archbishop Elpidophoros opened the meeting with words of encouragement and an important charge, “The story of Greek-America is an exciting one, and its roots in 1821 are a legacy of which we should all be proud and of which we should all be aware. Therefore, I welcome all of you to this noble and important work. I want you to imagine for a moment the gift you will be giving by unfolding this history for our community. Suddenly, young people will see the world around them through new eyes, eyes that behold the light of Greece on our world in a spectrum of radiance they might not have thought existed. Greece will appear in art, science, politics and even the English language, in ways that they might never have guessed.”Following His Eminence’s remarks, Vice-Chairman Logothetis reviewed the overview of the campaign that will be divided into three distinct areas. These are: to promote events, whether online or in person, that occur across the US through a centralized calendar, to provide unique educational programs and content, and to hold proper, dignified and safe celebratory events. In addition, Vice-Chairman Jim Logothetis called upon the members of the committee to join specific sub-committees that will enhance the already planned events and celebrations.

The official website of the Archdiocese’s celebration of the 200th Anniversary of the Greek Revolution will be launched on February 25, 2021.

Greek News asked for the list of the members of the Committee, but it seems that is still incomplete.