New York.- Vicki James Yiannias

“There’s an old saying: when life gives you lemons, make lemonade” said Father Dustin Lyon, proistamenos of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in DeKalb, Illinois in the Metropolis of Chicago beginning his interview with the GN about the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on him and his parish

with that metaphor. “However, what that saying does not give us is the recipe to make lemonade! The COVID-19 virus is definitely a lemon, and we’re all trying out different recipes, priests included.”

GN also asked Presvytera Nicole Lyon to share her perspective of life.

“If we can change our perspective just a little, perhaps this time of sheltering at home can be a time to remember what is truly important: faith, family, friends, to take time for those we love”, she said.

INTERVIEW

GN: Have any members of the parish of St. George Greek Orthodox Church been taken ill with the virus?

FDL: In my small parish we currently don’t have anyone ill with the coronavirus—thank God! But, like everyone else’s, our lives have been disrupted. While some of us are learning to work from home, others are struggling with reduced income—for example, our restaurant owners–and some parishioners struggle with the loss of their jobs.

GN: How are you meeting this upheaval?

FDL: As a priest, I’ve found myself busier than ever. Whereas I’m used to seeing and hearing from my parishioners on Sunday mornings, that’s no longer an option. I have been keeping in touch with my flock with many phone calls; I have started streaming services on Facebook, and I am making educational videos to post on YouTube. As this pandemic continues to enfold, I also hope to add Zoom Bible Studies to our ministries. So, if the coronavirus is the lemons, then modern technology has got to be the water that’s added to make our lemonade.

GN: So, technology is becoming even more important for you than it had been.

FDL: Making phone calls was easy, of course—incidentally, it has been a great way to update our contact information–but figuring out how to stream services, edit videos, and initiate conference calls was a learning curve. These sorts of things aren’t taught in seminary. But, by the grace of God, I’ve been able to figure it out and stay in touch with almost everyone in the parish.

GN: Physical absence from the church affects so much.

FDL: Perhaps just as difficult as illness, financial distress, and adapting to new daily routines, are the

spiritual difficulties. As Orthodox Christians, we are used to physical worship: kissing the icons, smelling the incense, kneeling to receive absolution during confession, receiving communion, seeing the Paschal flowers, and hearing the hymns. But, now, all this has been taken away from us.

Our bishops made the difficult decision to close the churches during the most holy time of the year. Though not everyone agrees with them, I believe the closing of the churches is actually in line with the gospel message itself. The bishops closed the churches in order to keep everyone safe. Because the coronavirus can be spread by people who don’t have any symptoms, thus don’t know they have

it, it’s very possible a “healthy” person could infect an entire congregation unknowingly. Of course,

this could have deadly consequences. The best way to keep people safe is to limit contact with others, including at church.

GN: What does this suspension mean for the clergy?

FDL: This is, undoubtedly, a self-sacrifice on our part. We won’t be able to venerate the cross or the epitaphion this year. We won’t receive the palms, the flowers, or the light. And, we won’t get to gather

for fellowship and greet one another with “Christ is risen!”

But sacrifice is the story we’re celebrating this Holy Week. Christ sacrificed his life by dying on the

Cross. This means that death is destroyed, and life is freely given to us. It’s a sacrifice of love—the

love of neighbor. Our sacrifice is in imitation of Christ’s. We willingly and lovely sacrifice our regular Holy Week celebrations in order to give life to our neighbors. And that, in a nutshell, is the gospel lesson. This epidemic has taken theology from the abstract realm and allowed us to put the gospel into action. Every day we follow Christ’s lead and take up our own cross. This is a community effort. It requires the cooperation of every clergyman and every parishioner.

The community—the people—are our final ingredient in our lemonade. They are the sugar that sweetens the drink. Parishioners are stepping up. My parish council is brainstorming ways to support the parish during this time. And the Philoptochos is working on ways to do outreach for those in need. And, the parishioners continue to stay in contact with one another to create a new form of community.

So, when life gives you a pandemic lemon, just combine a drop of technology with the sweetness of the people, and, bingo, you’ll have lemonade that will get us through this tragedy, no matter how bad it gets.

After all, when Christ was handed the lemon of death, he turned it into life!

The Life of One Presvytera

in the Time of Covid-19

Presvytera Nicole Lyon of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in DeKalb, Illinois, where she is also a chanter, said in an interview with the GN that she is “truly humbled” to be asked to share her perspective of life as she encounters life’s “new normal” during the trying time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I find myself wondering at this new world where people walk around wearing facemasks and gloves; Presvytera Nicole said, “where our churches received notification from the bishop that services are to be held with the priest and a maximum of 3 other individuals only. I wonder at this new world in which my brother-in-law is unable to have a throat biopsy to confirm a cancer diagnosis, and where others who are in the middle of cancer treatments have to postpone the treatments that could save their lives.

What can I say about my experiences of the “new normal” in the time of this pandemic that may encourage others, when the bank at which I work has drastically reduced its hours, closed the lobby, and offers only drive-up window transactions. The new normal in which there are shortages on toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer, facemasks, gloves, Clorox wipes—and I hear, “What? No Oreos left?!” at the grocery store where I am helping with online orders.

“Then everything changes when I go for a walk outside to get some fresh air and a change of scenery: spring has sprung. The trees are budding, flowers are blooming, birds are singing, squirrels are racing one another around the trunks of trees. I hear a beautiful new sound that I rarely heard on my walks before: the sound of children’s voices as they play outside and my heart fills with joy and gratitude. I let the sunshine soak in and feel peace flood my soul.

“If we can change our perspective just a little, perhaps this time of sheltering at home can be a time to remember what is truly important: faith, family, friends, to take time for those we love. We are forced to slow down right now, perhaps unwillingly, so take advantage of the opportunity to call a friend or set up video conferences to catch up with friends and with relatives you never see. Send out postcards, or better yet, take up writing letters. Take a walk. Play a game with your family or put a puzzle together. BE with one another in a real and deliberate way. And remember that even while this Lent, Holy Week, and Pascha is drastically different from any other we have experienced before, we are still the body of Christ, and soon enough, God willing, we will be able to commune with one another and share joyful shouts of “Christ is Risen” – even if it is over the phone! Because Christ IS Risen, and in this we find true hope.”