“Exports turn Crisis into Opportunity” virtual Forum by the Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce

New York City, NY

On Wednesday, December 2nd The Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce our upcoming special virtual Forum, “Exports turn Crisis into Opportunity” scheduled to take place on Dec 2nd, in cooperation with the Panhellenic Exporters Association of Greece who are celebrating their 75th year.

This multifaceted event will be blessed by his Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros and will have the participation of the Greek Prime Minister and ministers of his government including Nikos Dendias, minister of foreign affairs, Christos Staikouras, Minister of Finance, Adonis Georgiadis minister of Development and Investments, Mavroudis Voridis, Minister of Rural Development and Food, Haris Theoharis minister of Tourism, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, minister of Digital Governance and many more top officials. Our Consulate General of Greece Dr Konstantinos Koutras will also honor us with his presence.

Top bankers including the CEO of Eurobank, Fokion Karavias and our own Nancy Papaioannou Pres of Atlantic Bank will talk about their support to exporters and very successful Greek American entrepreneurs, John Catsimatidis, Dean Metropoulos and John Calamos will discuss with the Minister of Development the expectations from the side of the buyers and investors.

Our restaurant industry will also be represented with well-known people in the industry such as Mr. Livanos, John Stavros and Diane Kochilas and we will introduce the role of the Distributors of Greek products through Kostas Mastoras of Optima Foods and Thanasi Economou of Loumidis.

The Forum panels will include the top executives from the shipping industry, heads of organizations from Greece and the US, members of Commerce, Industry, and Exports markets.

The Forum will include the signing of a “Sisterhood Agreement” between the Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce represented by its president Markos L. Drakotos Esq. and the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) represented by its President Konstantinos Michalos.

info@hellenicamerican.cc / www.hellenicamerican.cc

info@hellenicamerican.cc / www.hellenicamerican.cc