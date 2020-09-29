Erdogan’s chaos creating actions raise questions at the U.N.briefing

United Nations.- By Apostolos Zoupaniotis

Turkey’s impunity in the United Nations seems to raise questions within the press corps at the U.N. Headquarters. On Monday, September 28, Ray Bouchefra, correspondent of the UAE based SkyNews Arabia caught off guard Secretary General’s spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric.

“I’m going to talk about the part of the world, which are northern Syria, part of Iraq, Libya, Cyprus, Greece, eastern Mediterranean and now the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Don’t you think as United Nations, that President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan of Turkey is creating chaos everywhere in the world? I mean, all these countries are complaining against him. I mean, any comment on that?”

The U.N. Spokesman said to the correspondent that he is linking situations that may or may not be linked to each other.

“What we call for is international cooperation around established talks that are already in place for certain countries. There are different formulas. Whether it’s in Syria or in Libya, it’s around UN‑led talks. In Azerbaijan and Nagorno‑Karabakh conflict area, it’s with the OSCE in the lead. So, I will leave the analysis to the analysts.”

When the journalist insisted that the way Turkey’s moving foreign fighters to Libya is the same way they are moving them in Azerbaijan, the spokesman just declined to comment.

“ I’m not going to comment further than what I’ve already said”, Mr. Dujarric said.