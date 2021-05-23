Erdogan insists on a two state solution for Cyprus – Lute is visiting Greece and Turkey

New York.- (GreekNewsOnline, Anadolu, CNA)

Turkey’s president Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that new Cyprus talks should begin with 2 states, not communities. President Erdogan was speaking virtually at the opening ceremony of an irrigation tunnel to the pseudostate at the occupied territories of the Republic of Cyp;rus.

“If there are to be new talks on Cyprus, these should no longer be between the two communities, but between the two states,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said via live video link to the site of the event, according to the Turkish official news ageny “Anadolu”

Underlining that the equal status and sovereign equality of Turkish Cypriots must be confirmed before fresh negotiations could begin, Erdogan said the latest Cyprus talks held informally in Geneva last month had been inconclusive due to the “intransigent attitude of the Greek side, detached from the facts on island.”

Noting that Turkey has delivered an annual 75 million cubic meters of water to the pseudostate via undersea pipeline, he said Ankara was determined “not to leave Turkish Cyprus in need of others,” with its projects to eliminate the risk of water shortage.

“Our aim is for the “TRNC” to develop and strengthen for the Turkish Cypriot people to have a more prosperous future,” he added.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said the TRNC’s territory, which have long been in need of water, would become fertile with the new sprinkler system and trickle irrigation.

Economic and development cooperation between the two countries will contribute to the rise of the sovereign “TRNC” that can stand confidently on its own feet, Oktay said.

LUTE IN GREECE, TURKEY

U.N. Secretary General’s advisor on the Cyprus talks Jane Hall Lute is expected to travel later this week to Greece and Turkey, diplomatic sources told the Greek News. She will explore the possibilities of successfully convening a new informal 5+1 conference on Cyprus, as Antonio Guterres has announced in Geneva, on April 29. She is expected to visit Cyprus for meetings with the two leaders after the May 30 parliamentary elections in the Republic of Cyprus.

A diplomatic source told the Greek new that the expressed positions of President Erdogan and the Turkish Cypriot puppet leadership don’t allow much optimism. The Secretary General is expected to submit two reports on Cyprus in the beginning of July, on UNFICYP and the other on his good offices mission.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides held a phone conversation on Saturday, during which they discussed recent developments in the region.

In a tweet, the Greek Foreign Minister noted: “I spoke by phone to Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides. Latest developments in the region were discussed”.

The Cyprus problem will be among the issues which the Foreign Ministers of Greece and Russia, Nikos Dendias and Sergey Lavrov, will discuss during a meeting they will have in Sochi on Monday, May 24.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on May 24, Sergey Lavrov will meet in Sochi with Foreign Minister of the Hellenic Republic Nikos Dendias, who will be in Russia on a working visit and the two Ministers will discuss the further development of political dialogue, economic cooperation amid the coronavirus restrictions, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties in the context of the joint initiative to hold the Russian-Greek Year of History in 2021. “The Ministers will exchange views on a broad range of international and regional topics of mutual interest, including the Cyprus settlement and the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Balkans,” Zakh