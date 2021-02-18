Επίδοση διαπιστευτηρίων νέου Μονίμου Αντιπροσώπου της Κύπρου στον ΟΗΕ, πρέσβη Ανδρέα Χατζηχρυσάνθου

Ηνωμένα Έθνη.- Του Αποστόλη Ζουπανιώτη

Μέσω του ηλεκτρονικού συστήματος e-credentials των Ηνωμένων Εθνών επέδωσε την Τετάρτη τα διαπιστευτήριά του ως Μόνιμος Αντιπρόσωπος της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας στον ΟΗΕ, ο πρέσβης Ανδρέας Χατζηχρυσάνθου. Η φυσική υποβολή των διαπιστευτηρίων προς το Γενικό-Γραμματέα, Αντόνιο Γκουτέρες, αναμένεται να πραγματοποιηθεί σε ειδική τελετή τη Δευτέρα, 22 Φεβρουαρίου.

Όπως αναφέρει σχετική ανακοίνωση των Ηνωμένων Εθνών, προ της ανάληψης των καθηκόντων του στην Μόνιμη Αντιπροσωπεία Νέας Υόρκης, ο κ. Χατζηχρυσάνθου υπηρέτησε πρέσβης της Δημοκρατίας στη Γερμανία, από τον Απρίλιο του 2017.

Προηγουμένως ήταν επικεφαλής του τμήματος κυπριακού (2013-17) και Ε.Ε. (2011-13) το υπουργείο Εξωτερικών. Υπηρέτησε μόνιμος αντιπρόσωπος της Κύπρου στον ΟΗΕ στη Γενεύη (2007-11), αναπληρωτής μόνιμος αντιπρόσωπος στη Νέα Υόρκη (2003-2007) και επιτετραμμένος στην Ύπατη Αρμοστεία στο Λονδίνου.

Έχει γεννηθεί το 1958 στη Λευκωσία και κατέχει μάστερς στην Κοινωνιολογία από το Πανεπιστήμιο του Στρασβούργου και μεταπτυχιακά διπλώματα στο Μάνατζμεντ και τις Ευρωπαϊκές Σπουδές.

BIOGRAPHICAL NOTE

BIO/5375

17 FEBRUARY 2021

New Permanent Representative of Cyprus Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Cyprus, Andreas Hadjichrysanthou, presented his credentials to the Secretariat today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Hadjichrysanthou was his country’s Ambassador to Germany, beginning in April 2017. He served as Director of the Cyprus Question and Turkey Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2013 to 2017, and Deputy Director of the Ministry’s European Union Division from 2011 to 2013.

Prior to those roles, Mr. Hadjichrysanthou was Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Cyprus to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva (2007-2011); Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York (2003-2007); Deputy High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (2002-2003); and Director of the Office of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nicosia (2001-2002).

Additionally, he was First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of Cyprus to the European Union in Brussels from 1996 to 2001, having previously worked in the European Union Affairs, Economic Affairs and Protocol divisions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 1993 to 1996.

Mr. Hadjichrysanthou holds a master’s degree in sociology from the University of Strasbourg II in France, as well as post-graduate diplomas in management and European studies from the University of Strasbourg III.

He was born in 1958.