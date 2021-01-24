Elpidophoros offers prayer at US Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service

Washington, D.C. (GreekNewsOnline)

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris began their first full day in office attending a virtual Presidential Inaugural Interfaith Prayer Service.

The event was hosted by the Presidential Inaugural Committee and the Washington National Cathedral. Speakers gathered virtually from across the country to pray for President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, members of Congress, the judiciary, and the armed forces.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris joined the event from the White House. Speakers include Rev. William Barber II, co-founder of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, who gave the homily, with music by Josh Groban, Patti LaBelle, and The Clark Sisters.

The leaders were joined by their spouses, and Biden’s children and grandchildren at the White House Thursday.

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America represented Orthodox Christianity and offered a prayer on behalf of the faithful of the United States.

“This venerable tradition is a concrete example of how we can unite as a Nation,” said Elpidophoros.

“You have brought us once again to our national moment of passing the torch of Your blessings upon our President, Joe Biden, and our Vice President, Kamala Harris. Grant unto them wisdom, grace, and fortitude to lead our Nation to a brighter, safer, and more healthful future for all Americans.”

In addition, he asked the Lord to strengthen them to their mission to bring healing, reconciliation and peace to the US. “Imbue them with virtue, righteousness, and a keen sense of justice so that all Americans can have confidence that their rights as citizens will always be defended and protected,” he added.

Finally, he said, “We petition Your Grace, Majesty, Glory and Dominion to You, the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Glorify to the ages and ages. Amen.”