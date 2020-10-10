Elpidophoros considers “blessing” the suspension by the Patriarchate of the Charter of the Archdiocese

New York.- By Apostolos Zoupaniotis

In a surprising move less than a month after the 45th Clergy Laity Congress, the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate decided at the last day of its meeting, on Thursday, to suspend the Charter of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, reprimand with suspension until Christmas Metropolitan Methodios of Boston and remove Metropolitan Evangelos of New Jersey, by electing him Metropolitan of Sardes, in Asia Minor.

One member of the Synod was absent and one didn’t vote for the resolution.

Archbishop Elpidophoros has sent the second half of August in Istanbul and had a chance to discuss extensively the changes the Ecumenical throne wants to impose in America. The present charter accepts the primacy of Mother Church to canonical issues, but the suspension of the Charter is not related to the Holy Canons of the Church.

“It’s purely an administrative issue and as such the decision violates the Charter of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese”, a hierarch told the Greek News.

A priest with a long service reminded us that even in the election of Archbishop Elpidophoros the Ecumenical Patriarchate didn’t respect the Charter of the Archdiocese and its uniform regulations, by electing an Archbishop without consulting with the Archdiocesan Counsil.

“It was a clear message that they will do without taking into consideration the Charter or the institutions of our Archdiocese. Once again Mother Church uses the Holy Canons as Cannons”, he said.

In addition to the suspension of the Charter, the Synod orders the formation of a joint Committee of representatives of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Archdiocese with a mandate to draft a new one. It’s not clear what is the real goal of the drafting of a new constitution, although since the election of Archbishop Elpidophoros it was reported that the Fanar is planning to eliminate the metropolises, imposed in 1997 as a reward to the Bishops, following the retirement of late Archbishop Iakovos of Norh and South America. At that time, the Ecumenical Patriarchate was fearing a possible move by Iakovos to became autocephalus and offered elevation to the Bishops.

Archbishop Elpidophoros announced that he will convene the Eparchial Synod on Monday, October 12, to evaluate the decision. In the meantime he described the violation of the Charter a “divinely inspired and auspicious” decision.

“I consider this decision to be divinely inspired and auspicious, because it comes a few days before the name day of the ever-memorable Archbishop Iakovos, during which we recall the glorious past, and prepare for a new century with new visions to strengthen our ministry and renew Pan-Orthodox cooperation. We are all grateful to the leader of Orthodoxy and the Holy and Sacred Synod that is with him.”

Regarding the suspension imposed to Metropolitan Methodios, Greek News has learned that it involves the teleconference organized by the Metropolitans, following the provocative letter sent by Rev. Alexander Karloutsos to the Administrative Committee, asking to change the charter and impose mandatory retirement to priests and bishops. The proposal was made in violation of the Charter and it was widely publicized by its author.

Although Methodios explained that the teleconference was not a synod or a substitute but merely and exchange of views, he was punished as “the instigator” and factionalism.”

It’s is not clear the crime Metropolitan Evangelos was accused of. Archon George Siamboulis, former President of Pan Gregorian Enterprises, speaking to the Greek News expressed his deep disappointment. (The interview in the Greek section).

Neither Metropolitan was asked to present his case in front of the Holy Synod, a move that is also expected to receive criticism as violating basic standards of fairness.

Both Metropolitans were humiliated by learning the Synodical decision from news reports, while Mewtropolitan Evangelos received few hours later a fax from Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew “congratulating him for his election to the Metropolis of Sardes”.

Ecumenical Patriarchate Communiqué

Today, Thursday, October 8, 2020, on the third day of its work in this current month, the Holy and Sacred Synod extensively examined, among other items, issues of the Holy Archdiocese of America, and considered reports of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. The following decisions were taken:

It placed into abeyance the force of the Charter of the Holy Archdiocese of America, with the objective of constituting a joint Committee of representatives of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Archdiocese for the composition of a new Charter.

It placed His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston under a penance of suspension until the Feast of Christmas, on account that he had fallen into canonical transgressions.

It transferred His Eminence Metropolitan Evangelos of New Jersey to the Holy Metropolis of Sardes and appointed as Patriarchal Vicar in the vacant Eparchy of New Jersey, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America.

From the Chief Secretariat of The Holy and Sacred Synod

October 8, 2020

Elpidophoros praises the Lord

With a written statement issued by his press office, Archbishop Elpidophoros says “the Mother Church Offers a New Vision to the Archdiocese of America”

“The Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, wanting to strengthen the role of the largest Eparchy of the Mother Church with a new vision and a new Charter suitable for the evolving and changing modern pastoral needs of American society, decided to place the current Charter (2003) of the Holy Archdiocese of America into abeyance. Temporarily, until the issuance of the new Charter, the administrative structures of the Archdiocese, i.e., the Holy Eparchial Synod, the Executive Committee, the Archdiocesan Council, the Clergy-Laity Assembly, as well as the respective structures of the Metropolises will continue to function as they are.

Archbishop Elpidophoros commented on the decision of the Holy and Sacred Synod.

“We have just received a wonderful opportunity to rebuild the Church in America from the ground up. Over the past one hundred years, great hierarchs led the Archdiocese of America, of which the later Patriarch Athenagoras and Archbishop Michael stand out, who consolidated and strengthened our communities. Of course, Archbishop Iakovos was the one who, in his 37 years as Archbishop, transformed our Archdiocese, giving it a leading role in American society.

“Today we feel especially blessed, because with this decision, the Ecumenical Patriarchate gives us the great opportunity to envision and design our Church together in view of its 100th anniversary. All together, clergy and laity, we will participate in a joint committee with our Patriarchate, and we will develop and complete a new plan with new perspectives on Orthodoxy in America for the next 100 years.

“With the Ecumenical Patriarchate, we will establish a joint committee to study the current needs and the dynamics of our Archdiocese and prepare the plan for our new Charter.

Finally, it is announced that His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros has convened an extraordinary teleconference of the Holy Eparchial Synod on Monday, October 12, 2020, in order to evaluate these new decisions of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.