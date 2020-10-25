Elpidophoros Announces Appointments to the 2020-2022 Archdiocesan Council

NEW YORK – Archbishop Elpidophoros of America has announced his appointments to the 2020-2022 Archdiocesan Council. The Archdiocesan Council is advisory and consultative body to the Archbishop and to the Holy Eparchial Synod and is concerned with the ministries, institutions and financial affairs of the Archdiocese. Its voting membership is comprised of:

The Archbishop as President, the members of the Holy Eparchial Synod, the Auxiliary Bishops, the Chancellor of the Archdiocese, fifty-one (51) members appointed by the Archbishop who shall serve at his discretion, each Past Vice Chair of the Council, the Chancellors of each Metropolis, the Vice Chairs of the Local Councils, as well as one Clergy and two (2) lay persons from the Archdiocesan District and each Metropolis elected by the Local Assembly held prior to the Congress.

In addition, the various ministries and institutions of the Archdiocese are also included at the Archdiocesan Council, through their ex-officio representatives.

The Officers of the Archdiocesan Council, in accordance with the Regulations of the Archdiocese, are elected from among the members of the Council as nominated by the Archbishop.

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

At the first meeting of the 2020-2022 Archdiocesan Council, Archbishop Elpidophoros will nominate the following individuals:

John Catsimatides as Vice Chair

Elaine Allen as Treasurer

Honorable B. Theodore Bozonelis as Secretary

In addition, the Archbishop has appointed the following to the Executive Committee:

Lazaros Kircos as the Finance Committee Chair

Michael Psaros as Administration Committee Chair

Maria Stefanis as Audit Committee Chair

Helen Carlos

George Demos

William Spell

COUNCIL MEMBERS

The following faithful have been appointed to the Archdiocesan Council for the 2020-2022 term:

Michael Bapis

Drake Behrakis

Catherine Bouffides-Walsh

Eleni Bousis

Justin Bozonelis

Helen Carlos

Frank Catrickes

Gerald Clonaris

George Demos

Arthur Dimopoulos

Christ Economos

George Gigicos

Michael Kavourias

John Koudounis

Michael Kratsios

Paul C. Lillios

Jim Logothetis

Rev. Protopresbyter Nicholas Louh

Rev. Protopresbyter Jon Magoulias

Mike Manatos

Bill Marianes

Frank Mihalopoulos

Rev. Protopresbyter Peter Orfanakos

Dr. Gregory G. Papadeas

Christopher J. Pappas

Nicholas J. Pappas

H. Steven Poulos

Alex Pritsos

Michael Psaros

Michael P. Psyllos

Gerry Ranglas

Harry Raptakis

Rocky Sisson

Peter J. Skeadas

Paul Sogotis

William Spell

Michael Spanos

George A. Stamboulidis

Savvas Tsivicos

Ted Vagelos

Andrew Vagenas

Dr. Ted Vlahos

Peter Vlitas

Gus Vratsinas

George Yancopoulos

John Zavitsanos

Rev. Protopresbyter Steven Zorzos

Lastly, Archbishop Elpidophoros has created a special advisory body, called, “Senators for Orthodoxy and Hellenism.” Senators will have the role to advise and assist the Archdiocesan Council and the Archbishop. This body is comprised of members bringing both mentorship for the new generation, with their energy, innovative ideas and creative thinking, and the steadfastness of the senior generation, whose years of experience and sage wisdom on church governance.

NATIONAL PHILOPTOCHOS

On October 19 Archbishop Elpidophoros in his capacity as Chairman of the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society announced the appointment of the Officers of the Executive Board for the 2020-2022 term.

“This dedicated group of women will continue the enduring legacy that is Philoptochos, that of charity, grace and love. Now, in the midst of a global pandemic, the work of the Philoptochos is more important than ever, and will continue to be as our nation and our faithful come out of this devastating time,” His Eminence remarked. “We wholeheartedly support them, and we extend to them our Archpastoral blessing and constant support.”

The appointed members of the Executive Board are Arlene Siavelis Kehl of Chicago as National President; Jeannie Ranglas, First Vice President; Anita Kartalopoulos, Second Vice President; Stella Pantelidis, Third Vice President; Philippa Condakes, Secretary; Barbara Pasalis, Treasurer; and Harriet Stoukas, Assistant Treasurer; Maria Logus, Advisor/ Past National President. In advisory positions are Aphrodite Skeadas, Protocol Officer; Valine Georgeson, Parliamentarian; Pamela Weinroth as Legal Advisor; and to the Board.

In addition to the Officers, which are appointed by His Eminence, the Executive Board is comprised of the Metropolis Philoptochos Presidents which are chosen by each Metropolis: Direct Archdiocesan District, Jennifer Constantin; Metropolis of Boston, Athena Kalyvas; Metropolis of Denver, Stella Piches; Metropolis of Atlanta, Irene Politis; Metropolis of Detroit, Theone Dickos; Metropolis of Pittsburgh, Despina Sarantopoulou; Metropolis of San Francisco, Jeannie Ranglas; Metropolis of New Jersey, Eleni Constantinides; and Metropolis of Chicago, Marilyn Tzakis.

Archbishop Elpidophoros Completes Visits to All Parishes, Chapels and Monasteries Within the Archdiocesan District

Archbishop Elpidophoros Completes Visits to All Parishes, Chapels and Monasteries Within the Archdiocesan District

PARISH VISITS

On Sunday, October 18, 2020, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America celebrated the Divine Liturgy at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Silver Spring, MD. With this visit the Archbishop has been to all of the parishes, chapels and monastic communities located within the Archdiocesan District, which comprises the states of New York, Connecticut, Maryland, the District of Columbia and also the Bahamas.

In his Homily at Ss. Constantine & Helen Church, Archbishop Elpidophoros noted the occasion saying: “It has been said, ‘last but not least,’ as this wonderful community of Saints Constantine and Helen does, indeed, now complete my visitations of all the Parishes of the Archdiocesan District. However, I would rather say, ‘I saved the best for last!’ Being with you in your new Temple and community is a proud moment for me, because this famous community was, in fact, the very first parish visited by His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on his Apostolic Visit to the United States in October of 1997. And today, my friends, we celebrate your community — not only its venerable history, but its future as a leading parish of our Archdiocese.”

Immediately following his Enthronement in June 2019, His Eminence began his travels not only to communities in the Archdiocesan District but also to parishes nationwide in order to meet as many of the faithful of America as possible. Even with the limitation imposed with the Covid-19 pandemic which required postponing travels, he continued as soon as the safely of the faithful could be assured.