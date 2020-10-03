E- Learning platform ELLINOPOULA.com : Preserving Greek Language and Maintaining Hellenism

New York.- By Vick James Yiannias

Greek Americans of a certain age may remember learning the Greek alphabet from a colorful little book, urged on by a determined parent whose mission was to teach you the Greek language and cultural heritage of the homeland they so loved.

Times have changed, but the mission and the role of parents and kids is the same.

Passing on the Greek language and heritage to children is our mission as well.” says Anna Sakkis, director of the e-learning platform, ELLINOPOULA.com, just voted the “Best Greek Online Learning Platform” by Education Leaders Awards. “We created Ellinopoula with just that in mind. Ellinopoula knows that diaspora parents want an effective method for teaching Greek, a method that their kids won’t lose interest in, and what better way to pass this on than using fun and exciting technology children love?”

“We want to help Greek schools thrive again,” she explained in an interview with the GN, “Our mission is to help both parents and Greek schoolteachers around the world pass on our Greek language and heritage to the next generation. Talking with teachers and schools and parents… listening to them and giving them thetools they need is of ultimate importance to our vision.”

Mrs. Sakkis’s statement, “the secret of Ellinopoula’s success is constant collaboration with schools and teachers,” was made clear when we found that the GN’s interview had to be squeezed into a tightly booked schedule of ZOOM meetings. “The response is overwhelmingly positive,”she noted, “Schools and parents love Ellinopoula “Daily we receive emails from teachers and parents about how much they love Ellinopoula.”

Ellinopoula incorporates thousands of educational games, engaging videos, quizzes and interactive activities to give kids the opportunity to discover the beauty of the Greek language while having fun. To achieve this, Ellinopoula selects and creates original content steeped in Greek mythology, history, and culture for comprehensive learning. Kids are natural learners; they love exploring and learning, says Ellinopoula’s website,“Greek for kids is more effective when kids have fun discovering the language.”

All content in Ellinopoula is screened for safety and suitability and placed in an environment free of ads and other distractions, because a child’s well-being is Ellinopoula’s top priority.With this in mind, Eliopoulos is kid SAFE-certified. To ensure content suitability Ellinopoula structured its curriculum according to the guidelines of the Hellenic Ministry of Education. In addition, Ellinopoula works closely with education professionals with decades of experience teaching kids in Greece and diaspora kids around the world.

As a response to the lockdown, Ellinopoula now offers online group classes for children to boost the Greek in a positive environment led by a certified Greek language teacher.

On a background of Greek-flag-blue—the theme color for Ellinopoula.com, two bright children proclaim that Kids Learn the Greek the Fun Way! Visually compelling, with clever illustrations (mythological beasts, Greeks in different eras, a lovable evzone, geometrics and more) and easy to comprehend, very professional layouts, Ellinopoula’s stimulating approach to learning impresses.

As we browsed Ellinopoula.com, many of the innovative features of the website’s award-winning content captured our attention, such as online live classes with teachers who are native Greek speakers and Speech Recognition software for kids to practice Greek at home. Another innovative idea born of an understanding that learning can be overwhelming for children, struck a sympathetic chord. “My things to do”, a checklist of small weekly goals—just one or two activities per day tailored to each child’s age and level of knowledge–is designed to help the child set small goals to achieve the bigger goal of learning Greek without being overwhelmed.

Mrs. Sakkis informed us that Ellinopoula makes continuous improvements and upgrades, and there is constant reinvestment. “New features for our videos are too many to list but the best is the newest collection for Aghia Sophia. We are the first to start creating a collection of beautiful videos and interactive activities for the story of Aghia Sophia. This is another example of our deep commitment to Greek Orthodox culture.”

“As Greeks born and raised outside of Greece who love Greece and are proud of our Hellenic heritage, the makers of Ellinopoula wanted to create a platform that would help children anywhere in the worldlearn about this beautiful culture,” the founders write on the website,

“We understand how difficult it is for both parents and teachers in a foreign land keep the Greek language alive and pass on our Greek heritage for generations. By enabling children to learn Greek online, we help you pass on the Greek heritage and make learning Greek fun and engaging for younger generations. We have the same mission as you do.”

For the readers of the Greek News, Ellinopoula offers a 30% off special promotional discount.

Use the code GRKNEWS.