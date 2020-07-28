Democratic Platform 2020: No mention to Cyprus, no vision on East Mediterranean

New York.- (GreekNewsOnline)

As the Democratic Party is getting ready for its Congress in Milwaukee, WI to nominate Joe Biden as his candidate for the November 3 presidential elections, the platform committee is working on the Democratic Platform 2020.

Photo: Dimitrios Panagos

So far, the program is a disappointment for the Greek American community. Not only because there is no mention on the Cyprus problem and the aggressive Turkish policies against its neighbors, but also because there is no vision for the Eastern Mediterranean, an area for which Biden as Vice President of the United States, has spoken extensively.

Joe Biden is considered a strong friend of the Greek American Community and knows well the Greek issues, through his long career in the U.S. Senate and as U.S. Vice President. In many occasions he has expressed his gratitude to the Greek Americans as true friends, having him helped in tough political times.

This makes even more awkward the fact that in his campaign Elvir Klempic, a Bosnian American who, until recently, served as the executive director of the Turkish Heritage Organization, hold the position of the director of National Affinity and Ethnic Engagement, meaning head of the ethnic committees for Joe Biden. No one really knows who are leading the “Greek American Committee” for Joe Biden.

