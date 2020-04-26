Nicosia.- (GreekNewsOnline, CNA)

A ministerial committee established to prepare a proposal on restarting the Cypriot economy and easing restrictive measures in place to contain the COVID-19 pandemic will be convened on Monday in order to finalise the proposal on the first phase of lifting the restrictions, which will be presented to Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday and to the Cabinet on Wednesday so that relevant decisions can be taken, Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides has told CNA.

Replying to CNA questions, Petrides also said that a steering committee comprised by representatives of the ministries and deputy ministries taking part in the ministerial committee, has been working hard for days now to draft the relevant proposal, including during this weekend.

On Monday, he said, the ministerial committee convene with a view to finalise the proposal which will be presented to President Anastasiades on Tuesday.

The Finance Minister stressed that the ministerial committee will take into account all data presented to it by the epidemiological team and the advisory committee. “We will take into account all scientific, economic and social data available,” he said, adding that “we cannot reach a conclusion only on fragmented data” whether they be of medical, economic or social nature.

Petrides also pointed out that information has been published which does not have any relation to the proposal`s content on the first phase of restarting the economy and easing of measures restricting citizens` movement. “Much of the information presented as decisions are baseless,” he noted.

MINISTER OF JUSTICE

Minister of Justice and Public Order, George Savvides, also told CNA that on Monday President Nicos Anastasiades will be meeting at the Presidential Palace with all the actors of the justice secto; on Tuesday, the parliamentary committee on legal affairs will hold a meeting via a teleconference to discuss to legislative proposals aiming to facilitate citizens; on Wednesday the Cabinet is expected to announce its decisions as to the possible easing of restrictive measures and a restart of the Cypriot economy and on Thursday a meeting of the Supreme Court’s plenary will take place which will take its final decisions on the way forward as regards the operation of courts.

Savvides who was replying to CNA questions said that during a meeting of the parliamentary committee on legal affairs on Friday, the possibility of the courts operating at a quicker pace was discussed, since “everyone acknowledged that justice is a very important pillar for the proper functioning of a state.”

In this context he noted, the matter of e-justice was discussed. Due to delays in the public tender procedure for full digitization of the justice system, it was felt necessary to discuss intermediate steps which could be taken, he said.

The establishment of an infrastructure for the electronic submission of legal documents was discussed which could be done in the same way that documents are submitted to the Registrar of Companies, he added.

The Justice Minister also said that the three key bills on the justice system reform which had been previously discussed at the parliamentary level and had returned to the ministry for amendments and for taking into account the views of the Supreme Court and the Attorney General, are now at a final stage of preparation and are expected to be sent back to parliament next week.

Referring to a meeting Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has convened at the Presidential Palace on Monday he said it will take place at 10:00 hours local time with the participation of the Attorney General, the Supreme Court President, the Law Commissioner, the Pancyprian Bar Association President and himself.

“We will brief the President about everything which has been discussed so far, we will be informed by him on the situation as it stands in the sector of health, followed by an exchange of views and possibly certain decisions may be taken for the most expedient and proper return to normality of the judicial system’s operation,” he noted.

It will be “a week of developments in the area of justice,” Savvides said, recalling that on Wednesday the Cabinet is expected to announce its decisions as to whether it will proceed with an easing of restrictive measures.

He further said that on Thursday the Supreme Court plenary will convene and take its final decisions as to the way forward, taking into account everything which has already happened including the measures announced by the government.