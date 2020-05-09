Cypriot Students start going back to school by Monday

Nicosia.- (GreekNewsOnline, CNA)

Minister of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth, Prodromos Prodromou assured on Saturday that the authorities will strictly implement health protocols as schools reopen, following almost two months of lockdown measures to curb the spreading of the coronavirus outbreak.

Prodromou announced last Wednesday that all students will return to classrooms by May 21 with final year students returning next Monday, causing concerns by both parents, teachers unions and political parties whether students are safe to return to schools.

On Saturday Prodromou, along with members of the Ministry of Health’s advisory scientific committee on the coronavirus, held a teleconference with school Principals ahead the school reopening.

“With the return of final year students on Monday we will proceed with the strict implementation of health protocols so we can return safely,” Prodromou said, adding that all health and safety protocols both for students and for school principals and teachers have been finalized.

He added that directions and guidelines will also be given to parents and guardians, noting that everything is prepared under the directions of the Ministry of Health’s experts.

Noting that he understands the concerns and anxiety expressed, Prodromou added however that “we can make it if we strictly follow guidelines and (health) measures as we did as a society (in handling the covid-10 outbreak crisis).”

Prodromou also referred to the 20,000 random tests to be carried out among students and teachers, in decontamination of schools, class designation, provision of antiseptic and the creation of quarantine areas if necessary.

One new confirmed

case of coronavirus

One new case of coronavirus was detected in Cyprus from 1,978 tests, authorities announced on Saturday. This is the lowest number announced since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

On the basis of the data so far, the number of confirmed cases in Cyprus has reached 892, including ten in the British Bases on the island.

According to an announcement by the Ministry of Health, one positive case came up from 657 tests on a private initiative.

No results were completed from tests tracing contacts of confirmed cases.

Also, no cases were detected from the 161 tests at the General Hospitals Microbiology Labs and from 351 tests on persons who returned to Cyprus.

No cases were detected either from 51 tests from special groups through public health clinics and from 758 tests on employees working in retail and in construction sites.

According to the announcement, 10 patients were recuperating at the Famagusta General Hospital, operating as the COVID-19 reference hospital, two of them in the Increased Care Unit. Their condition is stable.

Five patients remain intubated, one at the Limassol General Hospital ICU and four more at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU. Their condition is critical but stable. Four confirmed cases are being treated in other hospitals.

VIOLATIONS

Cyprus Police booked 105 pedestrians and drivers between 18.00 hours on Friday and 06.00 hours on Saturday local time, after carrying out a total of 3,160 checks across the island on compliance with the restrictive measures in place to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the same period, Police carried out a total of 481 inspections at premises across the island but no violations were found.

As the police press office has told CNA, in Nicosia 1,036 checks were carried out in total with 37 bookings, in Limassol 662 checks with 32 bookings, in Larnaka 409 checks and 11 bookings, in Paphos 850 checks and 21 bookings, in Famagusta 337 checks and 3 bookings and in Morfou 217 checks with no booking.

Traffic police carried out 91 checks with 1 booking and the Emergency Response Unit carried out 39 checks with no booking.