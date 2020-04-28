Cypriot American Chris Zannetos runs for Massachusetts 4th CD

Weston, Ma. (GreekNewsOnLine)

Chris Zannetos, a first generation Cypriot-American, is running for US Congress in Massachusetts in the 4th Congressional district, southwest of Boston. This is an open seat previously held by Congressman Joe Kennedy who is running for the US Senate and there are 10 more contestants in the Democratic primary.

Chris Zannetos is a first generation Greek-American. His father immigrated to the United States to find opportunity that wasn’t available in his homeland of Cyprus, stepping off the boat with $100 in his pocket. With a lot of hard work, help from others, and the opportunity given him by the greatest country on Earth, Chris’ father and mother built a great life for themselves and a head start for their children.

Chris believes in the American Dream of being able to achieve a life better than the generation before. Like so many Greek-American families, his family has lived it. Yet over 40% of Americans believe that this is not available to them, or to their children. Making the American Dream a reality for everyone – not just a few – is a central reason that Chris is running for Congress.

A family tradition of engaged citizenship

Chris’ parents, Zenon and Clotilde Zannetos, taught their children in word and action the meaning of Hellenic citizenship that his father learned growing up in Cyprus – an active dedication, responsibility, and accountability to others, to work for the common good.

Zenon was a professor at MIT and was active in many Hellenic organizations, among them serving as President of the Board of Administration for the Taxiarchae Church in Watertown, and on the board of the Hellenic College-Holy Cross School of Theology and the Maliotis Cultural Center in Brookline. Clotilde was heavily involved in the St. Demetrios (Weston) Philoptochos and helped run many a Mistletoe Ball with her friends in the Hellenic Women’s Club EOK, one of the oldest Greek-American philanthropic organizations in the nation. The family’s proudest moment came when Zenon was honored as an Archon by Archbishop Iakovos.

Chris has tried to honor and continue his parents’ commitment to the Greek community and our country. He has served, and has been supported by, the St. Demetrios Church (Weston) community nearly his entire life – starting as an altar boy while in high school.

He returned as parishioner after graduating from MIT – and was married and baptized his children at St. Demetrios. He served on the parish’s Board of Administration during the 1990’s and again in the 2000’s during the challenging and exciting time when the parish decided to build a new sanctuary. He served on the Stewardship and Church Services Committees, led the Ways and Means Committee, and has enjoyed running parish events.

Chris’ wife Jennifer is a member of the St. Demetrios Philoptochos, and has served on its Board and Scholarship Committee. And their children enjoyed the same experience Chris did as a child, playing with friends in the social hall while their parents completed their responsibilities to the parish.

Like his father, Chris has brought the spirit of Hellenic citizenship and Greek-American entrepreneurship to the rest of his life as well. He has started and run 3 successful technology companies, creating hundreds of jobs for Massachusetts’ residents – dedicating his career to protecting people and companies on the Internet. He also founded STEMatchMA, a non-profit that brings companies and schools together to make Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math education available to all.

The right experience and

skills for today’s challenges

Chris has made the difficult decision to step away from his business and non-profit to run for Congress, because now more than ever we need leaders in Washington who understand the science and technology that drive our world, know how to create 21st century jobs, and focus on solving problems instead partisanship.

He is committed to ensuring that our children inherit a federal government that is collaborative, inclusive, and productive – and a nation in which the American Dream is once again accessible to all. With your help, he will bring dedicated citizenship and innovation to Washington – and get our government moving again to serve the people.