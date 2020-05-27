Covid-19 Donations by AHEPA Chapters of Canonsburg, Pa and Trenton, N.J

New York.- (GreekNewsOnline)

Mayor of Canonsburg, Pa. commends AHEPA as donation feeds 400 area families. In a communique to the Town of Canonsburg, Mayor David H. Rhome stated: “As we continue through the Covid-19 virus with unemployment extremely high and the need to feed needy families I was honored to receive a check in the amount of $2,000 at our Pop-Up Food Pantry, located at the Canonsburg U.P Church. A beautiful check that provided food and milk, paid in full by the AHEPA 156 Philanthropic Society. Pictured presenting me the check: Nick Mahramus Chapter President, George Loutsion, Vice President, Jack McCabe, Secretary, along with members George Pankas, Manuel Pihakis, Frank Andronas and George Velisaris. May I add that this sizable donation provided enough food for nearly 400 families at 4 locations located in Muse, Lawrence, Meadowlands & Canonsburg Pennsylvania. Thanks AHEPA.”

Trenton Ahepans continue to deliver

meals to health care heroes

AHEPA Chapter 72, Trenton, N.J. continues to provide meals to medical and health care heroes on a weekly basis.

On one of their latest deliveries, the Ahepans, including former National Board of Trustees Member Lee Millas, provided 30 meals to emergency room personnel at St. Francis Medical Center, Trenton.

AHEPA CHARTER DONATIONS

Chapter 3 Birmingham, Ala. – 100 meals donated to Children’s Hospital of Alabama

Chapter 25 Manhattan, N.Y. – Meals donated and funds raised for ventilators

Chapter 26 Philadelphia – Brother Dr. Theoklis Zaoutis is actively advising Greece’s Ministry of Health on COVID-19

Chapter 40 Detroit/District 10, Michigan – $15,000 donated to Detroit-area churches

Chapter 64 Harrisburg, Pa. – Brother Dr. Chronis providing medical analysis for COVID-19 and the chapter donated $1,750 to four central PA food banks to feed families in need

Chapter 69 Cherry Hill, N.J. – 200 meals donated to Virtua Hospital and other area hospitals

Chapter 72 Trenton, N.J. – 280-plus meals an 80 face masks delivered to three major hospitals in Central New Jersey

Chapter 78, Merrillville, Ind. – Donated $17,000 to charities that assist and provide relief to victims of COViD-19, including Meals on Wheels

Chapter 145 Denver – Donated and served meals to hundreds of first responders and homeless. Delivered thousands of face masks to the city and county of Denver

Chapter 156 Canonsburg, Pa. – Donated $2,000 to feed 400 area families

Chapter 157 Calumet, Ind. – Meals, masks, gloves and hand sanitizer donated to the community’s front line heroes

Chapter 158, Poughkeepsie, N.Y. – Provided lunch to first responders upon city’s reopening

Chapter 186 Astoria, N.Y. – Served 150 meals and delivered another 35 meals to the community at-large

Chapter 219 Phoenix – Donated N95 face masks to essential workers

Chapter 319 Port Jefferson, N.Y. – Donated face masks to emergency responders. Secured 1,000 masks and 3,000 pairs of gloves for the community

Chapter 408 Wilmington, N.C. – The board of AHEPA 408 Senior Apartments donated “Care Bags” with essential items to the residents

Chapter 445 & Sons of Pericles 290 Upper Darby, Pa. – Delivered food to the ER department at Jeanes Campus – Temple University Hospital

Chapter 489 New Port Richey, Fla. – Donated meals to elderly residents at AHEPA 489 Apartments

Chapter 500 Greenlawn, N.Y. – Held a food drive to benefit the area shelters

Chapter 515 Radnor, Pa. – Donated and delivered hundreds of meals for the health care and emergency response professionals and administrative staff at Inova Alexandria Hospital

Chapter 545, Middletown, N.Y. – Raised $2,000 to provide financial aid to families recovering from illness, donated 500 “Gyros for Heroes,” and is undertaking a goods collection drive

Chapter CJ-1 Toronto – Implemented the Greek Easter Relief Food program, providing low-income families with a voucher to ensure everyone had access to an Easter meal

Chapter 601 Constantinople (Istanbul), Turkey – Donated food to Orthodox churches for Easter

Chapter HJ-1 Athens, Greece – Ahepans provide support to Evangelismos Hospital

Chapter HJ-3 Thessaloniki, Greece – AHEPA Hospital is treating COVID-19 patients

Chapter HJ-26 Peter Baltis Chapter Larissa, Greece – Coordinated blood donor drive with several Ahepans donating

Chapter HJ-34 Corfu, Greece – Coordinated blood donor drive, donated face masks and health supplies to Corfu General Hospital and vulnerable populations

Chapter HJ-38 Palio Faliro, Greece – Donated and delivered meals and necessities to a local food bank for the municipality’s elderly and vulnerable

Chapter HJ-41 Kalamaria, Greece – Delivered care packages of food and water to the elderly

Chapter CY-1 Nicosia, Cyprus – Contributed to District 27’s countrywide blood drive with hundreds of units of blood collected

Chapter CY-4, Idalion, Cyprus – Donated financial aid to assist five families in need

Nikolaus Dumba Chapter & DOP Princess Sissi Chapter Vienna, Austria – Delivered meals to the needy