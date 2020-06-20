Communiqué of the Holy Eparchial Synod

New York.- (GreekNewsOnline)

On Thursday, June 18, 2020, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America convened the Holy Eparchial Synod of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America via videoconference for their regular Spring Session.

The Holy Synod addresses the constantly changing spiritual and pastoral needs of the faithful with a spirit of compassion, cooperation and love. With this in mind, the Archbishop thanked the Metropolitans for their harmonious and energetic collaboration during the challenging time of the pandemic.

The agenda included:

1. Informative Reports on the following significant areas:

a. Hellenic College Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology by Mr. George Cantonis, President.

b. Saint Nicholas National Shrine by Mr. Michael Psaros, on behalf of the Friends of Saint Nicholas.

c. Clergy Pension Plan by Fr. James Paris and Mrs. Elaine Allen from the Clergy Benefits Committee.

d. The Day After Task Force, training and support for clergy in order to assist those who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, by the Reverend Evagoras Constantinides.

e. Proposed Liturgical Arts Commission, by the Reverend Panagiotis Papazafiropoulos.

f. The National Clergy-Laity Congress, which will take place virtually on September 9-10, 2020, by His Grace Bishop Apostolos of Medeia, Chairman of the Congress

2. Deliberation regarding clergy matters of the second degree. A decision was reached to extend a formal request to the Ecumenical Patriarchate for approval.

3. Review of the updated the list of clergy eligible for election to the episcopacy. The list will be sent to the Ecumenical Patriarchate for approval.

From the Office of the Chief-Secretary of the Holy Eparchial Synod.