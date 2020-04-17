New York.- (GreekNewsOnline)

CBS news program, 60 Minutes, dedicated a 13 minute story that showcased the rebuilding of the Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center on April 12, Western Easter Sunday.

In the press materials released by CBS on Thursday, the rebuilding of Saint Nicholas and reopening is referred to as “both a beacon and some kind of miracle.”

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America – who is not shown in the story – said “we are very moved that the longest running and most prominent television news program in the United States is highlighting our campaign to rebuild Saint Nicholas during this holiest time of the year.”

In his opening, 60 Minutes journalist Scott Pelley said:

“This year, Easter dawned in a dark hour. We cannot see the end of the pandemic, but Easter and spring remind us of victory. Our next story is a tale of triumph over adversity. It begins with America’s first crisis of the 21st century. In all that was lost on 9/11, nearly forgotten was the only house of worship destroyed that day. For nearly 20 years now, St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church has struggled to be rebuilt. At times, opposed by the powerful, sabotaged by human frailty, the project at ground zero is rising at last, thanks to those who never lost faith in the resurrection of St. Nicholas.

The church was described as a tavern that found religion. In 1922, during the prohibition, Greek immigrants consecrated a Lower Manhattan bar with a cross.

Bill Tarazonas, the last caretaker of St. Nicholas, told 60 Minutes that

the first time he walked in and saw that little place in there, beautiful little place, he felt something.

“It was my pride and joy”, said Bill Tarazonas, who was calling the place “Uncle Nick”.

“That’s the first thing when I walked in, say, “Hi, Uncle Nick. How are you?” That was my thing”.

The CBS reporter said “Uncle Nick” was traditional.

“The tomb of Jesus was carried through streets on Easter. On the epiphany, the cross was raised from the river, symbolizing the baptism of Jesus. His face was humble but inside there was soul. Rich images of Jesus, Mary and the saints, known as iconography. Developers coveted the land but the lone church stood its ground”.

Regina Katopodis, owner of the Artopolis Baker in Astoria and daughter of Jimmy Maniatis, president of the parish for 34 years, spoke about her father’s fight’s with the developers.

“ They were set that no one was gonna take their church. My father spoke for all. There was not to be any compromise. He said, ‘They offered me 15 million dollars and I said no.’ There was absolutely no hesitation about it”.

When asked by Scott Pelley if there was even a time that the Archdiocese itself wanted to sell the church and how he turned down the Archdiocese, Regina Katopodis said:

“My father was a man of principle. And a church is a body of people. All he had to do was say no.

For eight decades, St. Nicholas remained defiant at 155 Cedar Street, an address that would mark its place in history. But as Bill Tarazonas recalls, “before we knew it, hell broke loose.”

Bill Tarazonas was there on 9/11.

“The building just went like this. What’s goin’ on here? and then I walk outside. That was the worst thing in my life”.

Scott Pelley reported that a landing gear wheel bounded into the parking lot. And when Tarazonas opened his van, he found human remains across his seat. He fled on foot just before tower two collapsed.

“I lost a part of me”, Tarazonas told CBS.

The days that followed yielded only fragments. “60 Minues” spoke to Archbishop Demetrios who visited Ground Zero and comforted rescue workers.

“A group of workers came and they said, “We would like to ask you to pray for us.” I say, “Why?” They said “Here, as we work, we know that we deal also with remnants of human bodies. Please pray for us.”

One of the persons interviewed Anthoula Katsimatides, sister of 31-year-old bond broker John Katsimatides who died on 9/11. He was working in one of the towers and his remains were never found.

Anthoula Katsimatides said “I don’t have a gravesite to visit. And it’s incredibly difficult, because we never buried anything or, you know, said goodbye.

John had discovered St. Nicholas on a lunch hour. Anthoula Katsimatides said that with all these buildings and concrete, “I think that he felt, I know that he probably felt at peace lighting a candle and just saying a prayer for whatever was going on.”

“60 Minutes” addresses the efforts to rebuilt St. Nicholas next to the 9/11Memorial.

“Plans were drawn for a small domed church, the St. Nicholas National Shrine. But, as the congregation prayed at the site each year, there were delays and a budget that quadrupled to $85 million. Construction began in 2015. The dome rose a year later. But in 2017, the money, from private donations, ran out. Construction stopped.

But 5,000 miles away, behind the walls of the Xenophontos Monastery on Mount Athos, a hermit peninsula of 20 ancient orthodox monasteries, work on St. Nicholas never wavered.

Father Jeremiah who is a monk for 22 years, spoke about the monastery, where about 50 monks live in.

“There’s traditional tasks or what we call obediences in the monastery. The monks who work in the refectory. The monks who work in the garden. The monks who work among the olive trees, among others we have, of course, the iconographers who are very, very cultivated and have really mastered their art form.”

Master iconographer Father Lukas who is painting the iconography for the new St. Nicholas in the old craft of egg tempera, told “60 Minutes” that “God has called me to do this work. to communicate the spirit of Mount Athos to the people” and shows for the camera a piece of icongoraphy that will go to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in New York City.

Father Lukas granted “60 Minutes” an early look at 56 icons for the project. He painted St. Nicholas, by tradition, as the patron of seafarers, lifting a man from a violent sea. But what’s troubling these waters is 9/11.

“I personally want this church, through the iconography to open up a new horizon for people, That they come away with hope. If this happens, the icons will have fulfilled their purpose”, Father Lukas said.

“60 Minutes” also interviewed at the monastery” the designer of the church at ground zero, Spanish architect, Santiago Calatrava, who said that he’d been to Mount Athos twice before, for inspiration.

Replying to a question, what does an architect see when we walk through this courtyard, Santiago Calatrava said:

“I believe you see, that you do not need to be an architect, or know a lot about the history of architecture, to, to feel architecture. It’s like music or something like that. You just have to open your heart.”

For St. Nicholas, in Manhattan, his inspiration came from the Hagia Sophia, the former orthodox church in Constantinople. Inside, Calatrava sketched an icon of Mary and he thought – since she carried Christ – her body was a church.

“So there, herself becomes a kind of temple, isn’t it? Containing something that, according to the Orthodox faith, you know, is almost uncontainable, you know? Which is the idea of God.”

The vestments of the new St. Nicholas will be white marble, crowned with a translucent dome. At night, it will be a beacon.

Santiago Calatrava says that light is very important.

“You know, light, in my eyes, is to architecture what sound is to music”, Santiago Calatrava told Scott Pelley

The “60 Minutes” crew attended the Easter celebration at the monastery in 2018 and Abbot Alexios who led the procession, at midnight he quoted the angel in the book of Mark, “He is risen, he is not here.”

Scott Pelley says, in the sanctuary, chandeliers were propelled into orbits to symbolize the joint celebration on Earth and in heaven, recalling the psalm, “Praise him sun and moon, praise him all you stars of lights.”

But in Manhattan, there has been little sound or light since construction stopped in 2017. An investigation into finances revealed that millions meant for St. Nicholas were spent on other expenses of the archdiocese.

Scott Pelley asked Archbishop Demetrios about the three-and-a-half million dollars from the fund that were used elsewhere by the archdiocese.

“It was a transferring of money from the St. Nicholas to another kind of account. Afterwards we heard about that, I ask, “Why you did that?” I said, “You should not have touched the St. Nicholas money at all for no matter what. It was a mistake, has been corrected”, Archbishop Demetrios said.

The CBS reporter said the money was returned and last year, Archbishop Demetrios resigned. “A new archbishop and New York state named an independent board to raise the last $45 million and manage construction”.

Anthoula Katsimatides expressed a fresh hope.

“I know that once St. Nicholas opens, my mom and I will visit and say a prayer for John there. a place of love and hope for all family members and for all people from around the world who are gonna come and visit and pay their respects to everyone that died that day”.

This past summer, Father Lukas left his refuge on Mount Athos for Manhattan to take the measure of God’s empty gallery. He told “60 Minutes” the walls anticipating his paintings represent the most important work of his life.

The feeling is familiar to Regina Katopodis whose father had refused to sell the old church.

“ I’m in it for my dad and for everybody else that has gone and perished and hoping to, with their last breath, that they would be able to see St. Nicholas rebuilt”, said Regina Katopodis.

When asked when 100 years from now, that little church on the plaza will say to the world, Regina Katopodis said:

“That the good of mankind can conquer evil no matter what.”

Scott Pelley told “60 Minutes” viewers an anecdotal. During construction, it was discovered the dome of St. Nicholas, alone, had reached the maximum height allowed by a higher power, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey which controls the site.

“In another act of salvation, officials decided a few more feet of heaven could be spared. If all goes well, and it rarely has, St. Nicholas will be born again, next year, on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. A monument to death and life and unremitting faith.”

The “60 Minutes Story” was produced by Ashley Velie and Dina Zingaro. Broadcast associates, Ian Flickinger and Annabelle Hanflig. Edited by Warren Lustig.