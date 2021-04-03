Capital Link Webinar: “Culture and Education among Greek Americans”

New York.- (GreekNewsOnline)

On the occasion of the establishment of the “Miltiadis Marinakis Endowed Professorship for Modern Greek Language and Culture” at The Ohio State University and of the appointment of the first Professor, Mr. Yiorgos Anagnostou, Capital Link will have Webinar discussion on the topic of “Culture and Education among Greek Americans”, on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 (12:00pm US ET – 19:00pm Athens time – 17:00pm London time).

The webinar is honored by the participation and speeches of:

• His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America

• H.E. Mrs. Alexandra Papadopoulou, Ambassador of Greece in the US.

Academic departments in the humanities have been dwindling in the past decades worldwide, as part of a wider shift of interest from the arts and humanities to the sciences. This shift is more practically oriented, but can endanger knowledge of cultural diversity, language, and tradition both for individuals and societies.

This webinar is organised on the occasion of the establishment of the “Miltiadis Marinakis Endowed Professorship for Modern Greek Language and Culture” by The Board of Trustees of The Ohio State University (‘OSU’) on the 25th of March, 2020.

In order to preserve access to higher education about Modern Greece abroad, with Mr. Evangelos Marinakis as lead sponsor, Ohio Hellenic Paideia (‘OHP’, Columbus Ohio, USA) initiated and completed a new round of fundraising between 2015-2020, in order to safeguard the continuing operation of the Modern Greek Studies Program at The Ohio State University (Columbus Ohio, USA).

The chair of the program has been named after Mr. Marinakis’ late father, Miltiadis Marinakis, a well-respected philanthropist, who instilled in Mr. Marinakis a sense of duty toward his fellow man and pride in his Greek heritage.

This webinar will highlight modern Greek language and culture, in the wider context of the Greek-American experience, preserving tradition throughout history, while absorbing and reshaping enriching influences, and evolving with global popular culture.

The following academics will present the topic from different angles, as they teach modern Greek language and culture in US Universities. They conduct and publish research and travel to Greece and worldwide in order to participate in international fora and kindle enthusiasm for Greek culture in an international community across the continents, while maintaining a close-knit collaboration with the local Greek community of Columbus, Ohio, strengthening Greek diaspora ties.

• Mr. Yiorgos Anagnostou, Miltiadis Marinakis Professor of Modern Greek Language and Culture – The Ohio State University

• Mr. Gregory Jusdanis, Modern Greek Humanities Distinguished Professor – The Ohio State University

• Mrs. Artemis Leontis, C.P. Cavafy Professor of Modern Greek and Comparative Literature Department of Classical Studies – University of Michigan

Moderator: Mr. Gregory Jusdanis, Modern Greek Humanities Distinguished Professor – The Ohio State University

Panelists:

• Mr. John P. Calamos, Sr., Founder, Chairman & Global Chief Investment Officer – Calamos Investments ; Chairman – National Hellenic Museum

• Mr. Drake Behrakis, The Behrakis Foundation; Board Chairman – National Hellenic Society Organization ; President – Marwick Associates

• Mr. Robert Buhler, Chairman – PanHellenic Scholarship Foundation; President and Chief Executive Officer – Open Pantry Food Marts of Wisconsin, Inc.

• Mr. George G. Horiates, Supreme President – Order of AHEPA

• Mrs. Artemis Leontis, C.P. Cavafy Professor of Modern Greek and Comparative Literature Department of Classical Studies – University of Michigan

Registration is complimentary at:https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xc8CUe9cT6aCebmJheHuMA