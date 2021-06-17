Brooklyn AHEPA 41 to Host Brooklyn Greek Community’s 10th Annual Combined Golf Outing on June 18, 2021

Brooklyn, New York— Brooklyn AHEPA 41, the local chapter of the leading membership-based association for the nation’s three million American citizens of Greek heritage, and Philhellenes, the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA), will be hosting its 10th Annual Brooklyn Community Golf Outing, on June 18, 2021 at Dyker Beach Golf Course in Bay Ridge, announced Brooklyn AHEPA Chapter No. 41 President John Liodakis.

“In the wake of an unprecedented pandemic, Brooklyn AHEPA 41 is proud to spearhead our communities’ reopening. In what has now become a historic community tradition, the four Greek Orthodox Brooklyn communities of Sts. Constantine and Helen Cathedral, Kimisis Theotokou, Three Hierarchs Church, and Holy Cross Church are once again combining their efforts for what promises to be an unforgettable day. There will be plenty of prizes, food and fun. Best of all we can support these valued Brooklyn institutions while once again enjoying the company of old friends” Liodakis said. “The day of golf is open to all golfers and non-golfers alike” he continued.

The Chapter is proud to report that N.Y. State Senator Andrew Gounardes and N.Y. State Assembly Member Michael Tannousis (both proud Brooklyn AHEPA 41 Brothers), Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams are all expected to attend the dinner party.

Registration/Brunch starts at 12:00 p.m. Dinner and awards ceremony begin at 7:00 p.m. For further information please call Committee Chairman Ted Pavlounis, Tel.: 718-787-1430; Ahepa.41@gmail.com.

Founded in 1922 in Atlanta, Georgia, to protect individuals from the evils of bigotry and discrimination, AHEPA is the largest and oldest grassroots association of American citizens of Greek heritage and Philhellenes with more than 350 chapters across the United States, Canada, Greece and Cyprus. The mission of AHEPA is to promote the ancient Greek ideals of Education, Philanthropy, Civic Responsibility, and Family and Individual Excellence through community service and volunteerism.

