Boston to Commemorate Role of Women in Greek Independence

Boston.- Greek women have preserved, protected, challenged and led in diverse domains for centuries. On the bicentennial of the Greek War of Independence, the Consulate General of Greece in Boston and the Boston Lykeion Ellinidon announce an upcoming panel discussion spotlighting women changemakers in Greek history to the present day. The event, titled “Changemakers: Greek Women from 1821 to 2021,” will take place virtually on Wednesday, May 26th, at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

The event panelists are:

Dr. Ioli Kalavrezou, Dumbarton Oaks Professor of Byzantine Art History, Harvard University

Dr. Maria Koundoura, Professor of Literature and Transnational Culture and Special Advisor to the Provost, Emerson College

Ms. Marina Hatsopoulos, Entrepreneur, Writer, and Board Chair, Levitronix Technologies

The discussion will be moderated by Dr. Eurydice Georganteli, Lecturer on Art History and Numismatics at Harvard University.

Each panelist will contribute a unique perspective on the multifaceted, but often underemphasized, role of women in Greek public life throughout history. Consul General of Greece in Boston Stratos Efthymiou heralded the one-of-a-kind opportunity to bring together four of Boston’s leading women scholars and entrepreneurs.

The event will be held on the virtual meeting platform Zoom, and the working language will be English. It will include a Q&A session with the panelists.

For more information, contact info@bostonlykeion.org

Celebrating Hellenic culture and traditions in New England since 1998, the Boston Lykeion Ellinidon is a volunteer-run, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and promotion of traditional Greek culture through a rich program of dance performances, classes, workshops, and special events.