Biden issues a statement regarding the tensions between Greece and Turkey

New York.- By Apostolos Zoupaniotis

In a statement issued by the Biden – Haris Campaign, former Vice President Joe Biden addresses the tensions between Greece and Turkey.

Biden expressed support on the efforts of NATO SG Stoltenberg to defuse tensions in East Med.

He welcomes the agreement to establish a military deconfliction mechanism between Greece and Turkey and he applauds Congressional action to end the embargo on nonlethal security assistance for Cyprus, which is a strategic partner for the United States.

Joe Biden calls on Trump administration to press Turkey to refrain from a, further provocative actions against Greece and on Tayyip Erdogan to reverse his recent decision to convert the Hagia Sophia.

The full statement of Joe Biden is as follows:

“I support the efforts of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and our European allies, as well as the United States, to defuse tensions in the eastern Mediterranean and avoid a conflict from emerging within NATO. Disagreements in the region should be resolved peacefully, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected and protected.

The agreement to establish a military deconfliction mechanism and the resumption of diplomatic talks between Greece and Turkey are welcome steps in the right direction. I also applaud Congressional action to finally end the counterproductive embargo on nonlethal security assistance for Cyprus, which is a strategic partner for the United States.

The Trump administration must press Turkey to refrain from a, further provocative actions in the region against Greece, including threats of force; to create the space for diplomacy to succeed. I also call on Turkish President Erdogan to reverse his recent decision to convert the Hagia Sophia to a mosque and to return this treasure to its former status as a museum, ensuring equal access for all, including the Orthodox faith.”