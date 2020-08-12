August Food Distribution by the Hellenic Relief Foundation

Athens.- Photos: Hellenic Relief Foundation

On August 11th, days before the major religious holiday of the Virgin Mary, the Hellenic Relief Foundation’s monthly food distribution took place at their and their partner organization’s headquarters in Athens. The distribution was dedicated to the memory of Christos Koutsis, Vice President of INVESTORS BANK, and an ardent supporter of the H.R.F.’s charitable work for numerous years. On behalf of the entire board of directors, staff, and volunteers of the Hellenic Relief Foundation, we express our thanks and our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.

In total, around 360 food packages were distributed, which contained basic food items and non-perishables, (pasta, legumes, orzo, tomato paste, oil, sugar, flour, milk, etc.) as well as products which were donated by Greek companies and the Athenian Society, such as chicken, rusks, butter, soda, cereals, bars, biscuits, chocolates, and more. The distribution took place with the beneficiaries coming once again to the H.R.F.’s facilities, observing all the mandated and recommended coronavirus health and security measures.

The distribution was organized by Ms. Maria Siourdi, director of the H.R.F’s partner organization, and with the voluntary assistance of Emy Spanou, Paraskevi Kolozi, and Yiannis Lambrou.

Corporate donors for this distribution included the N. Konstantopoulou Group, Food Bank, Arla Foods, Agrovim, Loulis Mills, Attica Publications Group, and Pindos Chicken.

ABOUT HELLENIC RELIEF FOUNDATION

The Hellenic Relief Foundation Inc. is a non profit organization (501(c)3) and was founded in 2012, with the goal of raising funds in the United States to be used towards the purchase of food items, and other basic necessities for the underprivileged in Greece that have increased in numbers due to the current crisis. To date, around 655,000 dollars have been remitted, and with donations within Greece, as well as volunteered social and medicinal services, the true value of the aid is roughly 1.5 million dollars. The expenses of the HRF are covered by board members. For more information: www.hellenicrelief.org