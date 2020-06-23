Archimandrite John E. Constantine Appointed as Chancellor for the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of San Francisco

San Francisco.- (GreekNewsOnline)

The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of San Francisco is pleased to announcement the appointment of the V. Rev. Archimandrite John E. Constantine as Chancellor as of June 1, 2020. Father John has been serving as priest in the Archdiocese for nearly 29 years, and in the Metropolis of San Francisco since 1998.

“Father John brings strong leadership abilities, a history of distinguished service as a clergyman, and strong administrative experience which will undoubtedly contribute to his success as Chancellor. He is a man of deep faith and commitment to his ministry, and he will bring new energy and direction to this important position,” stated His Eminence Metropolitan Gerasimos of San Francisco. “With a Metropolis as large and geographically diverse as ours, I am confident that Father John will be of tremendous support to our clergy and parishes, as well as to the continued growth and development of our ministries that serve our faithful.”

Father John was born in Richmond, Virginia to Ernest (of blessed memory) and Artemis Constantine. He and his family, including his sister, Frances Krushlenisky, and his brother Paul Constantine, were active stewards at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Richmond. Following his graduation from Thomas Jefferson High School, he enrolled at the University of Richmond, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology (1979) and a Master of Science degree in Biology (1981). After working as the Operations Manager for an environmental consulting firm, he entered Holy Cross School of Theology in Brookline, Massachusetts in the fall of 1983 and received his Master of Divinity, with distinction, in 1987.

His first assignment after graduation from the Seminary was at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in New Orleans where he served as the Lay Assistant for Youth Programs. While in New Orleans, he was accepted into the US Navy Chaplain Candidate Program and commissioned an Ensign in the US Naval Reserve on December 12, 1988. In 1989, he began his duties as an administrative assistant to His Excellency Metropolitan Silas of New Jersey at the Archdiocesan Headquarters in New York City. In June 1990 he began a series of Navy training assignments on board the USS LEXINGTON (AVT-16) in Pensacola, Florida; Marine Corps Base in Camp Pendleton, California; and the Naval Amphibious Base in Coronado, California.

In October 1991, he received the blessing of His Eminence Archbishop Iakovos to be ordained a celibate priest. On December 14, 1991 he was ordained to the Holy Diaconate at his home parish of Saints Constantine and Helen in Richmond, Virginia, and on December 15, 1991 he was ordained to the Holy Priesthood at Saint Elpis in Hopewell, Virginia by His Excellency Metropolitan Silas. Although ordained for service to the US Navy, Father John was obedient to the needs of the Church and was assigned to Saint George Greek Orthodox Church in Piscataway, New Jersey in February 1992. While serving at Saint George, Father John was appointed a regional Youth Commissioner for the Diocese of New Jersey. He also sat on the Spiritual Court for the New Jersey state region. He was conferred the offikion of Oikonomos on November 14, 1992. On July 23, 1995, His Excellency Metropolitan Silas elevated Father John to the ecclesiastical rank of Archimandrite prior to entering active service in the US Navy.

In August 1995, Lieutenant John E. Constantine, Chaplain Corps, United States Navy, reported for duty at the Naval Air Station, North Island in San Diego. He established a proactive flight line ministry to 14 helicopter squadrons, the Marine Corps Security Force Company, and various other units at North Island. He celebrated the Divine Liturgy at Greek Orthodox Chapel of the Holy Cross on board US Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego.

While in San Diego, Father John assisted the parish of Saint Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church whenever available. In October 1998 following his active duty tour, he was assigned to Saint John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Anaheim, California as Associate Priest by His Eminence Metropolitan Anthony of San Francisco.

Father John was appointed Proistamenos of Saint George Greek Orthodox Church in Downey, California effective June 1, 2001. He arrived as the footings of the new Church building were literally being poured and has shepherded the congregation through the interior beautification of the Church to its sacred consecration in April 2010. Under his leadership for the past 19 years, the parish has been visible and active among the Greek Orthodox parishes in southern California. In 2002, His Eminence Metropolitan Anthony appointed Father John as Vicar (Archieratikos Epitropos) of southern California, thereby becoming his representative in this region and responsible for the area Spiritual Court. He was confirmed to continue in that role by His Eminence Metropolitan Gerasimos upon his enthronement in 2005.

In response to decisions of the President of the United States, Lieutenant Commander John Constantine, CHC, United States Navy, was recalled to active duty from January 2003 through October 2003. On January 1, 2010, LCDR John E. Constantine, CHC, USN retired after 21 years of Naval Reserve service. His medals and decorations include: Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (with gold star), Meritorious Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal (with bronze star), Armed Services Reserve Medal (with Bronze ‘M’), Global War on Terror (GWOT) Service Medal.

His Eminence Metropolitan Gerasimos appointed Father John as Chairman of the Metropolis Folk Dance Festival in 2007 and Co-Chairman in FDF 2008, offering his clarity and leadership as these were periods of transition for this important and vital ministry of the Metropolis.

From November 9 to December 8, 2010, Father John was invited to the Patriarchate of Constantinople as the first participant in a long-awaited program in which the Archimandrites of the Archdiocese were to spend a month at the Patriarchate as guests of His All-Holiness in order to become well acquainted with the institutions, and persons within the Patriarchate. This honor was even more special as Father John was asked to celebrate the Divine Liturgy at the Patriarchal Cathedral of Saint George and the Holy Trinity Chapel of the Halki Theological School.

He was elected a member of the Metropolis Council for the Metropolis of San Francisco in 2012, and still actively serves on the Council. He is also chairman of the Bylaws Committee, providing guidance to parishes in the Metropolis to ensure conformity with the Uniform Parish Regulations of the Archdiocese.

In August 2016, while visiting the Ecumenical Patriarchate with His Eminence Metropolitan Gerasimos, Father John was, by Patriarchal Letter, elevated to dignity of Archimandrite of the Ecumenical Throne.

On June 1, 2020, His Eminence Metropolitan Gerasimos appointed Father John as Chancellor of the Metropolis of San Francisco.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to be entrusted with the Office of Chancellor and I am grateful to His Eminence Metropolitan Gerasimos for his confidence in me and for this new opportunity to serve the Metropolis. While I shall miss the regular interaction with my parish, I know that this new role will also bring great fulfillment in my ministry,” stated Archimandrite John Constantine. “I look forward to engaging with the administrative operations and various ministries of the Metropolis so that we can continue to provide support and innovative ministries to our communities and to our faithful and to become examples of faith in all that we do.”

Father John holds US Navy Keel “C” Certification for sailing 27 foot sailboats and is a certified scuba diver having qualified as a PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) Divemaster. He has accumulated over 300 dives in such locales as San Diego Coast, Catalina Island, Hawaii, Sea of Cortez in Baja California, Cozumel Mexico, French Polynesia, Tahiti, Honduras, Belize, Costa Rica, Florida Coast, Florida Keys, North Carolina and the Bahamas. He is also a great fan of the Los Angeles Kings hockey team.