Archimandrite Athenagoras Ziliaskopoulos elected Bishop

The communique of the Holy Synod is as follows:

ECUMENICAL PATRIARCHATE

COMMUNIQUÉ

With thanksgiving it is announced that during its gathering today, the Holy and Sacred Synod, at the suggestion of His All-Holiness, elected unanimously:

1) His Grace Bishop Andreas of Krateia as the provincial Bishop of Toronto of the Ukrainian presence in Canada under the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

2) The V. Rev. Archimandrite of the Ecumenical Throne Ambrosios Koutsourides, Chancellor of the Holy Metropolis of Germany, as Bishop of Argyroupolis, serving in the future the very numerous expatriates in Bavaria as an assistant Bishop of the Metropolitan.

3) The V. Rev. Archimandrite of the Ecumenical Throne Athenagoras Ziliaskopoulos to the high title of Nazianzos, as assistant Bishop of His All-Holiness the Ecumenical Patriarch who placed him at the disposal of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America in order that he may continue his current service as the Chief Secretary of the Holy Eparchial Synod and in the Holy Cross Theological School of Boston.

Their Graces the Bishops-Elect of Argyroupolis and Nazianzos performed on the same day the Small and Great Minyma and received the congratulations of His All-Holiness, the Holy Hierarchs, and the members of the Patriarchal Court who wished them to have a faithful hierarchical diakonia.

At the Patriarchate, on the 19th of May 2021

From the Chief Secretary of the Holy and Sacred Synod