Archbishop Elpidophoros Visits Local Police Precinct in Manhattan

New York, NY – On Thursday, July 9, 2020, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America visited his local Police station, the 19th Precinct, which covers the neighborhood of the Archdiocese, where he met and dialogued with Captain Kathleen Walsh and members of the force, including three Greek- Americans, Officers Stephan Koustoubardis, Irene Prentzas and Panagiotis Koutsoudilakis. The Archbishop was looking forward of such an encounter for some time, especially because of his commitment to the New York Police Department (NYPD) St. Paul’s Society, whose members are composed of Greek-American & Eastern Orthodox Law Enforcement officers from federal, state and local police agencies.

In his remarks at the Station, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros said:

“I know that 2020 has been a particularly difficult year for us all, and especially for you essential public servants. I want you to know that you are in my prayers and in my heart, as you continue to strive to serve the public good and the good people of the City of New York with professionalism, compassion, and empathy. You are often put on the line and I want you to know that as your fellow-citizen and as a religious leader in our city, you are not forgotten.”