Archbishop Elpidophoros to the “Greek News” on the First Anniversary of his enthronement: I am proud for be the leader of such a faithful

New York.- By Apostolos Zoupaniotis

“We are in a moment that demonstrates great resilience in the life of our Archdiocese, coast to coast”, said Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, in an exclusive interview with “Greek News”, on the occasion of the first anniversary of his enthronement.

The interview – taken in the form of written questions – covers Archbishop’s first year as primate of the Greek Orthodox Church in America, including the latest period of the Covid-19 crisis, which he describes as extremely difficult for both the United States and the Omogeneia.

“If you add to this the eruption across the Nation in the face of the murder of George Floyd, I would say we are in the midst not only of a public health and public safety crisis, but also of a crisis for the soul of America”, Elpidophoros told the “Greek News”.

But, he notes, “He is encouraged by the outpouring of faith and love in our community. Faith, because even though we have faced, and continue to face, challenges to our houses of worship and our liturgical life, the People of God have struggled to meet every disappointment and every challenge. I am proud to lead such a community of believers, even though they do not always agree among themselves!”

Archbishop Elpidophoros says he was overwhelmed by the support he has received when he peacefully marched in Brooklyn to declare that racial injustice cannot be tolerated.

“I know that some few are worried about some political associations, but, as a Church and as a Church leader, there is a responsibility to speak up and speak out for justice and the rule of law for all people”, he added.

He explains why he didn’t table the issue of the distribution of the Holy Communion in the Holy Eparchial Synod and he expresses his views on the “dressing code” of the priests.

“As for the appearance of the clergy, I am committed not to telling people what they should or should not wear, but I am committed to a vision of Orthodox in America that is intelligible for our fellow citizens.”

Regarding the reconstruction effort of Saint Nicholas Shrine in Ground Zero, Archbishop Elpidophoros expressed his gratitude for all those who have rescued the church, and in so doing, have rescued the reputation and dignity of our Archdiocese.

“I do believe that we are still on track for the Opening of the Doors in 2021, either on the anniversary itself or very close to it. When you think that this project literally stopped two and a half years ago, this turnaround is nothing short of a miracle”, Archbishop Elpidophoros said.

Replying to a question on the finances of the Archdiocese that have been affected by the recent financial crisis hearting America and the World, Elpidophoros reminds us where we were a couple of years ago, “with the incredible deficits and financial mismanagement that had virtually crippled the institution from a fiscal point of view? But thanks once again, to visionary leadership we have righted the ship, and with the support that our parishes have shown us, I believe that we will pull through the current difficulties”.

Finally, on the issue of the Greek parochial schools he underlines the establishment of the High Council on Greek Education in the U.S. and its work, stressing that we will not allow the continuation “of the condition that we found one year ago”.

“We will address the issues of Greek Language and Cultural education in ways that actually work and utilize contemporary methods and technology,” Elpidophoros told the Greek News.

THE INTERVIEW

Q. When you arrived in the US you set various priorities. However, no matter how ready you were when you took office, I think the unprecedented situation created by the pandemic has dramatically changed the situation. What did the reaction of our Archdiocese and the metropolises to the crisis show us about the endurance of our Church and the future?

A. My first comment would be to thank you for the opportunity to take and answer these questions. The past few months, really from the beginning of Great Lent, have been extraordinarily difficult for our country and for the Omogeneia. If you add to this the eruption across the Nation in the face of the murder of George Floyd, I would say we are in the midst not only of a public health and public safety crisis, but also of a crisis for the soul of America.

Therefore, amidst all of the current troubles that we face as a society and as individuals, I have to say that I am encouraged by the outpouring of faith and love in our community. Faith, because even though we have faced, and continue to face, challenges to our houses of worship and our liturgical life, the People of God have struggled to meet every disappointment and every challenge. I am proud to lead such a community of believers, even though they do not always agree among themselves!

I do believe that we are in a moment that demonstrates great resilience in the life of our Archdiocese, coast to coast. We are united in the way that St. Photios, Patriarch of Constantinople exhorts:

“The fact that other customs and laws are kept by others, yet without violating the Faith or departing from shared and universal decrees, will not lead the discerning observer into thinking that those who keep them fall into injustice or that those who do not accept them violate the law.”

Our task is to remain focused on the needs of our faithful, and to serve them faithfully.

Q. The first priority you set was the completion of the Saint Nicholas Church and National Shrine at Ground Zero, proposing to open the doors on 9/11/2021. Where we are today, even if the pandemic has changed plans?

A. Despite all of the recent challenges, as I recently said, thanks to the unparalleled leadership and generosity of the Alex G. and Faith Spanos Family, and the extraordinary efforts of the FAITH Endowment, Leadership 100, the Vicar General of the Archdiocese Father Alexander Karloutsos, and a few exceptionally generous donors, all costs associated with restarting the work have been covered, and we are well on our way to the complete funding of the cost of construction. When you compare where we are today – even with the pandemic – to where we were a year ago before my election as Archbishop, the difference is obvious. I am deeply grateful to all those who have rescued the Saint Nicholas Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center, and in so doing, have rescued the reputation and dignity of our Archdiocese.

We still must face the effects of the conditional reopening of construction sites around the city, but I do believe that we are still on track for the Opening of the Doors in 2021, either on the anniversary itself or very close to it. When you think that this project literally stopped two and a half years ago, this turnaround is nothing short of a miracle.

Q. Undoubtedly, the closing of the churches and the reduction of the revenues have negatively affected the finances of the Archdiocese. How does this affect services and other vital functions and what thoughts are there to fill the gaps that may be created?

A. Like all Americans, and I remind you that over forty million of our fellow citizens are unemployed, the Archdiocese and her institutions and parishes have experienced financial shortfalls. These gaps, as you call them, have arisen and are unavoidable in the current circumstances. Remember where we began a couple of years ago, with the incredible deficits and financial mismanagement that had virtually crippled the institution from a fiscal point of view? But thanks once again, to visionary leadership we have righted the ship, and with the support that our parishes have shown us, I believe that we will pull through the current difficulties; perhaps more streamlined than before, but with comprehensive ministry to meet the needs of all our faithful.

Q. From your direct contacts with clergy and laity before the pandemic, but also from the many contacts and discussions via the Internet, what messages do you receive? What does our world want from the Archbishop and the hierarchy?

I believe that our Holy Orthodox Faith – at once timeless and exceedingly relevant – has much to say to our world today. Just look at the response to our adaptations to liturgical practice in this public health crisis, and the response to our acknowledgment in word and deed of the racial divide and divisions in our land. The vast majority of our faithful appreciate the emergency of “Black Lives Matter”, and I was overwhelmed by the support I have received by peacefully marching in Brooklyn to declare that racial injustice cannot be tolerated. I know that some few are worried about some political associations, but, as a Church and as a Church leader, there is a responsibility to speak up and speak out for justice and the rule of law for all people.

I will continue to speak and to act in the ways that are consistent with the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ and with the high office with which I have been entrusted by our Holy Mother Church.

Q. Why, during the pandemic, did the Holy Eparchial Synod refrain from taking a united stand on the subject of Holy Communion? I would also like to add the issue of the public attire and appearance of the priests where you developed some views in the Leadership of 100. Will these issues be raised at the meeting?

A. As far as the operation of the Holy Eparchial Synod, I would repeat what I said above, that we are united in the spirit of the Great Patriarch, Saint Photios. We must remember that even though we are one indivisible Archdiocese, there is still the need for local pastoral administration and “oversight,” which is, of course, the meaning of “episkopos.”

As for the appearance of the clergy, I am committed not to telling people what they should or should not wear, but I am committed to a vision of Orthodox in America that is intelligible for our fellow citizens. I am not for the so-called “Benedict Option,” a retreat from the world to some form of Christian “Hasidism” that seeks separation based on external forms. We may not be of this world, but we have surely been placed in this world to be agents of change, and indeed transfiguration. And that is just one reason we teach the social ethos of our Church (see https://blogs.goarch.org/blog/-/blogs/toward-a-social-ethos-of-the-orthodox-church-a-new-document-of-the-ecumenical-patriarchate).

Q. You stated that as long as you are Archbishop, a Greek school will not be closed. However, the crisis has made things even more difficult, such as at the Cathedral. Has the Archdiocese drawn up a plan for schools / teachers? How will the Greek government’s annual donation to the Theological School be used?

A. As is well known, the Greek Government through the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis committed to the yearly economic support of our Theological School, in order to carry out the task of educating and training our clergy. The specific donation will support the needs of the School with a special emphasis on the insurrection of the Greek language and Hellenic civilization.

As for the general condition of Greek Education throughout the Archdiocese, the state of affairs that we found upon our arrival was the very reason we established the High Council on Greek Education in the U.S. Although their work was interrupted by the pandemic, we know that it is continuing in a limited way during the present crisis, and we look forward to its conclusions.

One thing we can say with great certainty; we will not allow the condition that we found one year ago to remain. We will address the issues of Greek Language and Cultural education in ways that actually work and utilize contemporary methods and technology.

Q. The regular Clergy-Laity Congress of the Archdiocese has been rescheduled to a teleconference to be held in early September. Who will be involved and what issues will be addressed?

A. Obviously, we cannot put anyone’s life at risk in order to hold the Clergy-Laity Congress. What will happen in September is not just a teleconference. It is the Clergy and Laity Assembly of our Archdiocese, merely in the form of a teleconference. The next Clergy-Laity will be held in the year 2022 and will be a real celebration of the festivities around the 100th anniversary of our Archdiocese.

The teleconference in September will serve to conduct only the necessary business that relates to the financial and administrative aspects of the Church’s life. The most important part of the Congress – the fellowship, will have to wait for a later day.

Thank you again for this opportunity to speak with your readers, and for these important and timely questions. I only hope my answers will help illuminate our path forward.