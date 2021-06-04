Archbishop Elpidophoros to celebrate the feast day of the Ecumenical Patriarch at historic Saint Bartholomew Church in New York City – GOA is considering to buy the church

New York.- (GreekNewsOnine)

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America will preside over the Hierarchical Divine Liturgy honoring Saint Bartholomew at the historic Saint Bartholomew Church in Midtown Manhattan on June 11, 2021. Bishop Dean Wolfe, Rector of Saint Bartholomew’s Church, joyfully has extended his blessing to His Eminence for this joyous occasion to take place.

St. Bartholomew’s Church is a historic Episcopal parish founded in 1835, and located on the east side of Park Avenue between 50th and 51st Street, in New York City. The current church was constructed in 1917. It is known as Byzantine Revival and was designed by celebrated American architect Bertram Goodhue. On October 31, 2016, the St. Bartholomew’s Church and Community House complex was designated a National Historic Landmark, for its significance as an outstanding example of early 20th-century ecclesiastical architecture.

The Divine Liturgy will take place on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EST and will be live-streamed on the social media accounts of Archbishop Elpidophoros. Due to health and safety precautions, attendance in the church will be limited.

Greek News has learned that for the past few years GOA was considering buying St Bartholomew’s church – on Park Avenue, opposite Hotel Waldorf Astoria and make it the Archdiocesan Cathedral. The plans were revived after Elpidophoros became Archbishop of America.