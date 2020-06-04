Archbishop Elpidophoros marches alongside Brooklyn political leaders in honor of the victims of police brutality

New York.- By Apostolos Zoupaniotis

“We are all Americans, we are protecting the American values, human dignity and liberty, against racism and any kind of discrimination environment,” said Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, who lead a large peaceful protest in honor of victims of police brutality, with Brooklyn Borough President Eric Leroy Adams, and State Senator (D, 22nd) Andrew Gounardes. The crowd protested against the brutal killing of Louisville Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician who was killed when the police raided her apartment in Louisville, KY. But the crowd called besides Breonna’s the name of George Floyd and of many other unarmed African-Americans who died in the hands of white policemen.

“It’s important to be in this together, united around the cause of change”, said Brooklyn Borough President, thanking Archbishop Elpidophoros for attending the rally.

“I am so happy and proud to be marching with the Archbishop. It’s important that he has taken the time to acknowledge how significant this issue is”, Borough President Adams said.

New York State Senator Andrew Gounardes in comments during the protest said he is really glad being here “calling for justice for Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and everyone who has been killed unarmed; innocent people of color who have been killed with impunity”.

“We need justice in our country. This is a huge international movement and I am so proud to be part of. We won’t stop until we honor their memory, their legacy and build a better world for all”, Senator Gounardes said.

He also thanked Archbishop Elpidophoros who joined the protest “in the spirit of Archbishop Iakovos, answering the call of civil rights and justice and equality for all.”

Greek American State Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis who is elected in Brooklyn didn’t attend the event.

In a statement issued by the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese, Archbishop Elpidophoros said:

“I came here to Brooklyn today in order to stand in solidarity with my fellow sisters and brothers whose rights have been sorely abused. This was a peaceful protest, one without violence of any kind, and I thank all of those involved, because violence begets only more violence. We must speak and speak loudly against the injustice in our country. It is our moral duty and obligation to uphold the sanctity of every human being. We have faced a pandemic of grave physical illness, but the spiritual illness in our land runs even deeper and must be healed by actions as well as words. And so, I will continue to stand in the breach together with all those who are committed to preserving peace, justice, and equality for every citizen of goodwill, regardless of their race, religion, gender or ethnic origin.”