New York, NY – His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America announced today the postponement of the Apostolic Visit of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to the United States due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The visit will be rescheduled after consulting with the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization in order to ensure the health and safety of the Faithful who yearn to receive the blessing of His All-Holiness as he visits the Archdiocese.

Commenting on this development, Archbishop Elpidophoros said:

“The health of our Ecumenical Patriarch and our communities is our utmost priority during this time of pandemic. The postponement of the Apostolic Visit is a necessary precaution, and we look very much forward to receiving His All-Holiness when the time is right. Until then, we pray for his continued good health and prosperity, even as we pray for the whole world.”