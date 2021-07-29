Αποχαιρετιστήριο για τον αφυπηρετούντα ανταποκριτή του ΚΥΠΕ και του ΡΙΚ στον ΟΗΕ Αποστόλη Ζουπανιώτη

Ηνωμένα Έθνη.- Το Γραφείο του Εκπροσώπου του Γενικού Γραμματέα του ΟΗΕ και οι δημοσιογράφοι στην έδρα των Ηνωμένων Εθνών αποχαιρέτησαν τον ανταποκριτή του ΚΥΠΕ και του ΡΙΚ, Αποστόλη Ζουπανιώτη, ο οποίος αφυπηρετεί έπειτα από 33χρονη δημοσιογραφική παρουσία. Η αναπληρώτρια εκπρόσωπος του Γενικού Γραμματέα Έρι Κανέκο – που αναπληρούσε τον απουσιάζοντα σε διακοπές στην Ελλάδα Στεφάν Ντουζουρίκ – έκλεισε την χθεσινή ενημέρωση με αναφορά στην αφυπηρέτηση του Αποστόλη Ζουπανιώτη.

«Ο δημοσιογράφος αυτός έχει ξεπεράσει τέσσερεις Γενικούς Γραμματείς και αποσύρεται ακριβώς καθώς ο πέμπτος ξεκινά τη δεύτερη θητεία του. Από το μακροχρόνιο ζήτημα της Κύπρου έως τις συνομιλίες για τη Βόρεια Μακεδονία και πολλά άλλα γεγονότα, ήταν εκεί μεταδίδοντας τις περιπλοκές και τα μυστήρια των διαπραγματεύσεων των Ηνωμένων Εθνών για τους αναγνώστες του στην πατρίδαι. Ήταν επίσης ένας άξιος χρονογράφος των πολιτικών πραγμάτων της Αστόριας! Το Κυπριακό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων ήταν πολύ τυχερό που τον είχε ως ανταποκριτή στη Νέα Υόρκη».

Ευχήθηκε εκ μέρους του εκπροσώπου Στεφάν Ντουζουρίκ και της ιδίας στον Έλληνα δημοσιογράφο καλή συνταξιοδότηση και επιστροφή στην Ελλάδα και καλή συνέχεια.

Εκ μέρους της Ένωσης Ανταποκριτών των ΟΗΕ ευχήθηκε η βετεράνος δημοσιογράφος του ΑΡ και μέλος του δ.σ. της UNCA, Έντιθ Λέντερερ.

«Θα μας λείψει πολύ ο Αποστόλης, ένα αφοσιωμένο μέλος της Ένωσης Ανταποκριτών, για πάρα πολλά χρόνια και που βοήθησε πολύ εμένα και πολλούς άλλους όταν γράφαμε για το κυπριακό πρόβλημα. Ευχές και καλή συνταξιοδότηση κι όταν έλθουμε στην Ελλάδα θα σε βρούμε».

Ο Αποστόλης Ζουπανιώτης συγκινημένος, ευχαρίστησε την Έρι Κανέκο, τον Φερχάν Χακ και τον εκπρόσωπο Στεφάν Ντουζουρίκ κι όλους τους συναδέλφους ανταποκριτές για την 33χρονη συνεργασία και φιλία στην έδρα των Ηνωμένων Εθνών.

«Είχα αρκετή τύχη να δώ ένα από τα δύο μεγάλα θέματα που κάλυπτα, τις συνομιλίες Ελλάδας – Βόρειας Μακεδονίας να επιτυγχάνουν, αλλά ατυχώς το κυπριακό πρόβλημα μας έχει ξεπεράσει όλους», είπε, για να προσθέσει χαριτολογώντας ότι εναποθέτει τις ελπίδες του στην Έντιθ να το δει να λύνεται.

Before I finish, I just want to note that one of your colleagues is leaving his assignment at the UN after some thirty years covering this institution.

This journalist has outlasted four Secretaries-General and is retiring just as a fifth is starting his second term. And I see him on the screen.

From the long-lasting Cyprus issue to the North Macedonia talks and many other events, he was there reporting on the intricacies and mysteries of UN negotiations for his readers back home. He was also a worthy chronicler of the politics of Astoria! The Cyprus News Agency was very fortunate to have him as their New York correspondent.

I know you will join me in wishing all the best to Apostolis Zoupaniotis as he goes home to Greece for a well-earned retirement.

Stéphane [Dujarric], who is coming back from Greece tomorrow, asked me to say this to you – and, Apostolis, I apologize in advance for my mispronunciation but – Kali synechia. So, thank you for all that you’ve done and, on a personal note, thank you for all your kindness to me and to our office for all of these years.

So, that is it for me. Does anybody have any questions?

Correspondent: I just wanted to say, on behalf of myself and, I’m sure, many members of the United Nations Correspondents Association (UNCA), how much we will miss Apostolis, who has been a staunch member of UNCA for many, many years and a great help to me and others in writing about the Cyprus conflict. So, cheers and a great retirement. And when we all get to Greece, we’ll come find you. [Laughter]

Spokesman: I hope you know we’re all coming, Apostolis. [Laughter]

Spokesman: Okay. Now I believe it’s your turn, Apostolis. [Laughter]

Correspondent: I want to thank you very much, Eri, Farhan [Haq], and Stéphane, whose long hand can reach across the Atlantic from a Greek island to New York, and Edith [Lederer] and all my colleagues at the United Nations Correspondents Association for 33 years of cooperation and friendship and collaboration at the United Nations.

Unfortunely… I was fortunate enough to see one of the two big issues I was covering, the Greek and North Macedonia talks to succeed, but unfortunately, the Cyprus problem outlasted us all. My only hope is that Edith is going to outlast this issue and see a solution.

Thank you very much. You really touched me, touched my heart and of course I wait for you in Greece.

Spokesman: Thank you so much, Apostolis. You will be greatly missed, but we will see you soon in Greece, we hope.