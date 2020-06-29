Another food distribution from the Hellenic Relief Foundation

Athens.- Photos: Stavros Tsakiridis

On the 25th and 26th of June, at the headquarters of the Hellenic Relief Foundation and their partner organization in Athens, in collaboration with the Social Committee of the Athenian Society, the monthly distribution took place, following all health and social distancing guidelines.

In total, around 350 food packages were distributed which contained basic food items, non-perishables, (pasta, legumes, flour, etc.) as well as fish, butter, milk, yogurt, soda, wafers, biscuits, rusks, juice, chocolate, and more.

The distribution was organized by Ms. Maria Siourdi, director of the H.R.F’s partner organization, and with the voluntary assistance of Soula Belli, Anastasia Pantouvaki, Georgia Siakavara, and Emy Spanou.

At the same time, new clothes were given to children of the H.R.F.’s beneficiaries, complements of Frangos SA (Mandarino-Marassil), making up for the annual H.R.F. Easter children’s celebration, which had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recipients of the H.R.F.’s aid were able to choose new children’s clothing and shoes, as well as pick other new and slightly used items from donations provided by both companies and individuals.

Corporate donors for this distribution included Frangos SA (Mandarino-Marassll), Arla Foods, N. Konstantopoulou Group, Food Bank, Loulis Mills, Agrovim, Karamolegos AEBE, Kamilaris AE, Nireus Aquaculture, Papadopoulos Biscuits, Tottis-Bingo, and Tsatsaronakis. (Manna rusks)

Assistance was also provided to the Meropeio Nursing Home of Athens, the Church of the Transfiguration in Kallithea, the School for Special Needs of Piraeus, the Mutual Assistance Fund for Retired Actors (ΤΑΣΕΗ), and the Greek Actors Association. (ΣΕΗ) Meanwhile, our strong supporter, the N. Konstantopoulou group, provided funding to purchase necessary medical supplies for the Zourvas Monastery on the island of Hydra.

ABOUT HELLENIC RELIEF FOUNDATION

The Hellenic Relief Foundation Inc. is a non profit organization (501(c)3) and was founded in 2012, with the goal of raising funds in the United States to be used towards the purchase of food items, and other basic necessities for the underprivileged in Greece that have increased in numbers due to the current crisis. To date, more around 655,000 dollars have been remitted, and with donations within Greece, as well as volunteered social and medicinal services, the true value of the aid is roughly 1.5 million dollars. The expenses of the HRF are covered by board members. For more information: www.hellenicrelief.org