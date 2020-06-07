An interview with GNTO President Angela Gerekou – Leaders of AHEPA, AHI, CEH, HALC send their messages to the 11th “We are Going Back to Greece” Campaign

New York.- By Apostolos Zoupaniotis

Our 2020 campaign is clearly based on safety and health; as Greece’s success enables us to have tourism at a time when other countries are still in a state of constraint National Greek Tourism Organization (GNTO) President Angela Gerekou told “Greek News”, on the occasion of our newspaper’s 11th Campaign “Let’s go to Greece”.

GNTO president explains how the different stages of restarting Greek tourism will work, noting that the strictest protocols are followed for aircraft coming from airports on the list of the European Air Safety Service.

“We hope to include the United States soon with the best conditions for all,” she said.

Angela Gerekou also speaks about the new GNTO campaign that was presented on Thursday, June 4, at “Aegli”, in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis.

“What distinguish us today is that we have succeeded; we have gained recognition and respect. Now, we have the opportunity to take advantage of this collective success and send a message of optimism and anticipation… A message from Greece to the whole world, focusing on a new brand: The Greek Summer “.

GNTO President Angela Gerekou emphasizes on what makes the summer in Greece so valuable; it is not only the sea, or only the sun, but it is something more than that.

“Greek summer is a state of mind, a state happiness. To be with the people you love, to connect with nature, to feel free. This is the Greek summer.”

Finally, she explains that the combination of the effective promotion and the overall upgrade of the provided tourist options can lead Greece to a new and sustainable tourist model.

“This is a great opportunity for Greek tourism, in order to have in the new situation a significant share of the new tourist pie. And Greece to be in the first places worldwide with priority in the health safety,” GNTO President Angela Gerekou told the Greek News. (The full interview in the Greek pages)

GREEK AMERICAN LEADERS

SEND THEIR INVITATION

For another year, the leaders of major Greek American organizations extent their invitations through the Campaign of the Greek News, to the Greek Americans and philhellenes to visit Greece this summer. Messages to the 11th Greek News Campaign “We are Going back to Greece” were send by the leaders of the AHEPA, American Hellenic Institute, Hellenic American Leadership Council and the Coordinated Effort of Hellenes.

THE AHEPA

Dear friends and readers

Once again, we thank the Greek News for inviting the Order of AHEPA to express our excitement about Tourism and Greece this summer.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and our friend (and AHEPA member) Harris Theoharis Tourism Minister, have advised AHEPA, and the Diaspora, that Tourism will begin June 15, 2020 and that Greece will be open for business and open for tourism.

On behalf of the entire Order of AHEPA, I invite all our members if possible, to safely consider going to Greece and supporting Tourism in Greece this summer. Now more than ever Greece will need our help once again due to the pandemic which has almost nullified all tourism this year so far.

As always, the Order of AHEPA and the entire AHEPA family stands beside Greece in times of need. Whether in the United States or in any country the AHEPA has chapters, we encourage our global community to consider Greece for another summer of fun.

Sincerely and Fraternally,

George G. Horiates

Supreme President

AHI

Tourism is a major component that drives the Greek economy, of which estimates can be anywhere between 20-30% of annual GDP. Given the current COVID 19 pandemic, the tourism in Greece this year will be severely impacted, and thus the potential to adversely affect the economy is great. This, of course, is not the fault of anyone, except the virus. Nonetheless, thanks to the excellent way in which the Greek government was able to manage the onslaught of the pandemic, we have seen positive indications that Greece will be, once again, open for tourists. While visitors from the US will not be permitted until July 1, that still leaves more than enough summer available for many of us from the Greek American community to visit Greece and have an enjoyable time. And speaking for myself, I am more than ready for a change of scenery and a good time! While I understand for many, this will not be an easy decision, as each of us has to weigh all the potential health risks, as they might apply to ourselves and our family. But given the current positive trends…all the safety measures that the airline industry is deploying…the very little overall impact of the virus in Greece… the safety protocols being implemented by the Greek government… the potential great deals available…and our inherit desire and need to visit Greece during the summer…I strongly urge my fellow Greek Americans to seriously consider going to Greece this summer. I, for one, have already made my reservation, and God willing, I am very much looking forward to being there in August, as I have done for the past 20 straight years!

Nick Larigakis

President & CEO

American Hellenic Institute

COORDINATED EFFORT

“Greece was literally one of the best in the world in protecting its citizens from the deadly Corona Virus. Of the 213 countries and territories in the world, the COVID deaths per 1 million people (as of this morning) are 585 in the UK, 580 in Spain, 555 in Italy, 327 in the US, yet only 17 in Greece (and 14 in Cyprus).

So too will Greece be one of the best in the world in protecting tourists this summer. We strongly believe that one of the safest places to be this summer – and certainly most beautiful – is Greece!”

Andy Manatos and Mike Manatos

HALC

For over a decade, Greek News’ “Let’s Go To Greece” campaign has served as an important reminder about how Greek-Americans can not only help Greece, but deepen their own ties to Greece.

This year, both Greece and Greek-Americans have a new reason to respond to the call to “Let’s Go To Greece.” We have survived the initial onslaught of COVID 19, and now have to recover. Greece NEEDS the economic stimulus that Greek-Americans can provide, and Greek-Americans NEED the spiritual stimulus that Greece can provide.

Thank you Greek News for continuing this campaign

Endy Zemenides