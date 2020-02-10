Warm comments by President Trump about Greece and Prime Minister Mitsotakis.

Washington, D.C. (GreekNewsOnline, ANA-MPA)

Greece’s new ambassador to the United States, Alexandra Papadopoulou, presented on Thursday, her credentials to US President Donald Trump at the White House. The former head of the diplomatic bureau of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is the first woman to assume Greece’s diplomatic representation in the US capital.

According to Athens Macedonian News Agency, welcoming ambassador Papadopoulou President Trump spoke in the warmest terms about Prime Minister Mitsotakis’ recent visit to the United States, describing Mitsotakis as an outstanding leader who, through reforms, has contributed substantially to accelerating Greek growth rates.

The US president referred to the excellent, exceptionally strong and historic relationship between the two countries, which is reinforced by recent positive developments in military, economic and strategic affairs.

Finally, Trump praised Greece’s role as a pillar of stability in the Eastern Mediterranean, expressed his strong support for the developing Greece-Israel-Cyprus relationship, and noted that the recently ratified US-Greek Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement confirms the commitment to a stronger security relationship.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Alexandra PAPADOPOULOU Born in Athens, Greece, on 10 April 1957

Studies

• Law Degree/Law School/University of Athens, Greece • Department of Political Science/University of Athens, Greece • Master’s Degree in International Relations/International Law/University of Pennsylvania USA (Fulbright Scholar) • Practice Administrative Law at the State Legal Council

Career

July 2019 – today Head of the Diplomatic Cabinet of the Prime Minister Sept. 2016- July 2019 Head of the European Union Rule of Law Mission (EULEX) in Kosovo Dec. 2015- Aug. 2016 Ambassador of Greece to Uruguay and Paraguay Sep.2014- Oct.2015 Permanent Representative of Greece to the European Union

Jan.2013- Sept.20 I 4

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for European Affairs/in charge of the Greek Presidency of the EU in 2014

2007-2012 Head of the Greek Liaison Office, Skopje

2002-2007 2006

Deputy Permanent Representative of Greece to the United Nations Promoted to Ambassador

2001-2002 Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of Balkan Affairs/Deputy Director

2000 Head, of the Greek Liaison Office, Pristina, Kosovo

1999-2000 Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Department of International Organisations / Head of the UN Affairs desk

U.S. AMBASSADOR

The excellent status of the U.S. – Greece relationship is also echoed in a new interview by U.S. Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt for “Ta Nea”. Pyatt welcomed the approval by the Greek Parliament of a revised Greek-US defense agreement called (Protocol of Amendment to the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement) signed by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Athens in October 2019, saying that Washington views cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean region as “a central element” of its strategy.

Commenting on the contentious agreement on maritime boundaries signed between Turkey and Libya’s internationally-recognized government, US Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt said that Greek islands are on the same footing as the mainland when it comes to continental shelf and an exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Speaking to Greek daily Ta Nea, he also added that issues relating to the delimitation of maritime zones must be resolved through dialogue between the parties concerned, not with “unilateral actions,” noting that the US want the Eastern Mediteranean to be a “zone of cooperation and stability.”

In the same spirit, he described a plan between Greece, Israel and Cyprus to build an undersea pipeline to carry gas from new offshore deposits in the southeastern Mediterranean to continental Europe as a “positive example.”