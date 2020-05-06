AHEPA updates members on Coronavirus efforts

Washington, DC

The Order of AHEPA prides itself on the strength of its chapters, its membership. With over 400 chapters worldwide the AHEPA provides community service in the field. The Order of AHEPA has been described as the “boots on the ground” referencing our chapter members and their valuable work in the communities across the globe. Working hand in hand with local and state community service groups, AHEPA excels at assisting when times get tough.

During this unprecedented time, the COVID-19 pandemic has the AHEPA mobilized once again. Our support for the front-line defenders who are sacrificing themselves to save patients, provide medical attention and assist those affected by this dreaded disease. Since 1922 the Order of AHEPA has consistently been fulfilling its mission when it comes to the basic Hellenic principles of philanthropy, charity and community.

Supreme President, George G. Horiates, has been spearheading efforts in our communities to get our chapters to donate or volunteer time and energy to assist in our communities. We are proud that our chapters have the sense of community service at the core of their mission. AHEPA Family Chapters are working together to reach out to the first responders who transport people to hospitals, feeding the elderly, providing support to doctors and nurses, doing what is needed. AHEPA Cares and it shows.

All across the globe the AHEPA has assisted we salute our members for their outreach, and we are proud of our AHEPA members and the chapters who are fulfilling our founding fathers dreams of a community service fraternity.The Supreme President thanks all of the AHEPA Chapters who have donated time and money and who sent us photos and stories, we applaud all their efforts and look forward to seeing more of our chapter’s great works! We challenge all of our chapters to do something in your community, and remember BE SAFE!

THANK YOU!

AHEPA Chapter 3 Birmingham, AL – 100 meals donated to Children’s hospital of Alabama.

AHEPA Chapter 25 New York, NY – Meals donated, and funds raised for ventilators.

AHEPA Chapter 26 Philadelphia, PA- Chapter member Dr. Zaoutis assigned to coordinate Greece COVID operations

AHEPA Chapter 40 & District 10 -$15,000 donated to Detroit area church.

AHEPA Chapter 59 Canton, OH – Donated N95 facemasks and hosted a luncheon for elderly in Housing project.

AHEPA chapter 64 Harrisburg, PA- Chaptermember Dr. Chronis providing medical analysis for COVID 19.

AHEPA Chapter 69 Cherry Hill, NJ – over 200 meals donated to area Cooper and other area hospitals.

AHEPA Chapter 72 Trenton, NJ – Close to 200 meals served at Johnson hospital in Trenton area.

AHEPA Chapter 88 Warren, OH- Donated meals to Mahoning County for Developmental Disabilities.

AHEPA Chapter 113 Dayton, OH – Donation to the House of Bread, over 650 sandwiches

AHEPA Chapter 145 Denver, CO – Donated and served buffet dinners for hundreds of first responders.

AHEPA Chapter 219 Phoenix, AZ – Donated N95 Face masks to essential workers.

AHEPA Chapter 319 Port Jefferson, NY- Donation of facemask to emergency responders.

AHEPA Chapter 445 & Sons of Pericles 290 Upper Darby, PA- Fed first responders at Temple University Hospital

AHEPA Chapter 489 Pasco County, FL Donated meals to all senior residents at Housing apartments.

AHEPA Chapter 500 Greenlawn, NY- Food drive to benefit the area shelters.

AHEPA Chapter 515 Radnor, PA – Donated food and Pizza to Alexandria Hospital

AHEPA Chapter CJ 1Toronto Canada – Donated food secured 10% discount for all folks at Sun Valley Supermarket

AHEPA Chapter 601 Constantinople, Turkey –Donated Easter food & food stuffs to Churches for Greek Community

AHEPA Chapter HJ1 Athens, Greece- Chapter assists Evangelismos Hospital with support for those with Corona

AHEPA Chapter HJ3 Thessaloniki, Greece – Home of the AHEPA Hospital, first cases of COVID were handled

AHEPA Chapter HJ26 Peter Baltis Chapter Larissa, Greece- Donated and coordinated Blood donations

AHEPA Chapter HJ34 Corfu, Greece- Donated and coordinated blood drives

AHEPA Chapter HJ38 Palio Faliro – Donated Food and necessities to elderly

AHEPA Chapter HJ41 Kalamaria – Donated Food and supplies to the elderly in homes

AHEPA Chapter CY1 Nicosia – Assisted in District 27 National Blood Drive in Cyprus hundreds of units collected

This is what we know at the time of the writing of this article, as always, AHEPA’s list of chapters who are playing a significant part in the communities of the world is UNMATCHED…and the list goes on……