AHEPA National Housing Corp. Donates $25K for Natural Disaster Relief

Washington, DC.- (GreekNewsOnline)

AHEPA’s drive to raise emergency relief funds for victims devastated by the recent spate of natural disasters to strike the United States received a significant boost as the AHEPA National Housing Corporation (ANHC) announced a $25,000 donation the AHEPA Emergency Relief Fund with Supreme President George G. Horiates present at ANHC’s board meeting held Sept. 19, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.

Supreme President Horiates was honored to speak to the AHEPA Housing board. He conveyed his appreciation to board members, and its president, Carl R. Hollister, PSP, for the generous donation. Horiates stated AHEPA’s affordable housing for the elderly program is the “crown jewel” of the AHEPA. He commended the board for ANHC’s, and its subsidiary, AHEPA Affordable Housing Management Company’s (AMC) remarkable response to the COVID-19 pandemic and their care for our nation’s most vulnerable elderly population during this critical time.

Following the announcement, ANHC President Hollister said: “We all see the admirable job AHEPA is doing to help those in need during this most difficult of years through the AHEPA Cares initiative under Supreme President Horiates’ leadership. The motion to make the donation was a unanimous one and one that made sense given the need and AHEPA’s ability to go the extra mile to help individuals and families in these devastated areas. We are proud to assist, and we encourage all chapters, districts and individuals, members and non-members alike, to donate too.”

In addition, ANHC President Hollister announced donations of $10,000 to each of the Junior Orders, the Sons of Pericles and Maids of Athena.

Supreme President Horiates also participated in the presentation of the AHEPA Housing LIfetime Achievement Award to Christy Karthan (pictured above), who hails from Iowa. ANHC President Hollister and ANHC Executive Board Member Ike Gulas, PSP, joined Supreme President Horiates in making the presentation to Karthan. Karthan’s perseverance led to the development of the first Daughters of Penelope HUD 202 affordable senior living community, Penelope 38 Senior Apartments, located in Ankeny, Iowa.

The ANHC board meeting agenda focused on opportunities for future growth in the independent senior living and affordable assisted living marketplaces.