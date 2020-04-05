Washington, D.C.

AHEPA Supreme President George G. Horiates has issued the following statement:

We deeply regret to announce the 45th Biennial Congressional Banquet in honor of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I – together with the 14th annual Capitol Hill Day – scheduled to be held on May 14, 2020, have been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Following discussions with the Supreme Lodge, Board of Trustees, and Executive Director, we have taken this unprecedented measure because the health, well-being, and safety of the community and our most honored guests are our top priority.

We are working to identify a future date when the events will be held in a safer environment. We will be in communication in the coming days and weeks with additional information on this and other details. We urge you to contact your hotel to cancel your room reservation and contact your airline. Please check our website, www.ahepa.org, and our COVID-19 Resource webpage for updates.

Furthermore, we appreciate greatly the generous support of our sponsors, who have been understanding during this time. This historic banquet will take place, as it should, as soon as we are able to hold it.

AHEPA’s Capitol Hill Day program will be held in conjunction with the Congressional Banquet when it is rescheduled. Please kindly contact the offices of members of Congress you have invited and provide them with this message.

Please stay home, stay healthy, and stay safe. We are all in this, and we will get through this, together. Thank you.