AHEPA Commends U.S. Embassy’s Campaign to Commemorate Greece’s Bicentennial

Washington, DC

The American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (Order of AHEPA) commends the U.S. Embassy in Athens on the launch of its year-long campaign to commemorate Greece’s Bicentennial entitled “USA & Greece: Celebrating 200 Years of Friendship,” announced Supreme President George G. Horiates.

“We are pleased to see a campaign that highlights stories of friendship and the historical connection between our people of Greece and the United States; educates and celebrates the role American Philhellenes played in Greece’s fight for independence; champions entrepreneurship; and overall, displays pride and commitment to the strategic partnership between two allied countries, Greece and the United States.

“AHEPA looks forward to a year full of commemorative events that includes, with great anticipation, hosting our annual Supreme Convention in Athens in July 2021. We are pleased to be working in cooperation with the Greek government and the U.S. Embassy in Athens to join in the celebration of the bicentennial of Greece’s independence,” Supreme President Horiates said.