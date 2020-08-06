AHEPA calls for the continuation of boycott of Turkey and Turkish products and the call for Sanctions from our elected officials.

BOYCOTT TURKEY

Turkey is a large exporter of clothing items,agro food, beverages, traditional foods, home textile, exterior building decorations items, bathroom furniture & etc. There are a slew of rugs, clothing and food products made in Turkey.

Do not buy made in Turkey. Check the supplier for the country of origin. ​All Textiles imported from TurkeyCarpets, shirts, clothing etc.

CHECK for the “MADE IN TURKEY” sticker on all products and DONT BUY THEM!

Aselsan Weapons manufacturing, software, security systems.

BaykarMakina UAVs, C4I, artificial intelligence

BMC Military and civilian vehicles, tanks.

Divan Turizm Hotels in Turkey, Bakur and Bashur

Ford Otosan Joint venture between Koç group and Ford Motor Company

Godiva Chocolates

Grundig domestic appliances (including televisions and radios), consumer electronics.

Havelsan Produces military software, surveillance and intelligence systems

Koç Conglomerate of 113 companies: Akpa, Arçelik – the electronics and home

appliances division Demir Export, Ditaş Deniz İşletmeciliğiveTankerciliği A.Ş., Divan Turizm – Owns hotels and restaurants/patisseries, Koç School, Koç University, Koçfinans, Koçta, KoçSistem, KoçtaşYapıMarketleri, Marmaris Altınyunus, MigrosTicaret – Supermarket chain, Opet, Otokar RMK Marine – Producer of yachts, MKEK Arms manufacturer

PEGASUS AIRLINES (Pegasus HavaTasimaciligi A.S)

Roketsan Missiles, armor, software

SunExpress (GüneşEkspressHavacılık A.Ş.) – Airline

And of course

TURKISH AIRLINES!

In a letter to Secretary of State Pompeo AHEPA Supreme President wrote:

The American Hellenic community continues to be alarmed about Turkey’s provocative behavior that challenges American security interests and threatens NATO allies and strategic partners of the United States in the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East.

We urge the Administration to condemn Turkey for its actions in the Aegean that

violate international norms.

The United States must impose sanctions on Turkey. Secretary Pompeo, we ask you

to utilize your authority, as delegated to you by President Donald Trump by Executive Order 13849 on September 21, 2018, to work in consultation with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, to impose sanctions on Turkish entities pursuant to Section 231 of CAATSA, for their acquisition of Russian-made S-400 missiles, as the United States rightfully imposed on Chinese entities in 2018.

All of us and our friends need to be prepared to act!Turkey turned Hagia Sophia into amosque, as Turkey continues its campaign to violate the sovereignty of Greece and Cyprus. The tyrant fascist dictator in Turkey has gone over the edge,AHEPA will fight these despicable actions.

We are pushing for the Boycott Turkey and Sanction Turkey campaigns.

Defend Hellenism Now!

Join AHEPA at AHEPA.org/Join