AHEPA, AHI and American Jewish groups on a Three-Country Leadership Mission

Washington, DC.- GreekNewsOnline

The four leading Hellenic American and Jewish American organizations launched on Saturday their 4th three-country leadership mission to Israel, Cyprus and Greece, from January 11 to 17. The group is comprised by the American Hellenic Educational Progressive, B’nai B’rith International and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, the central coordinating body representing 53 national Jewish organizations on issues of national and international concern.

The fourth International Leadership Mission — a joint 22-member delegation of American Hellenic and American Jewish community leaders — represents the ongoing organizational cooperation between the American Hellenic and American Jewish communities and broad Diaspora support for the trilateral partnership between Greece, Cyprus, and Israel. The delegation aims to explore the major economic (business and tourism), energy sector, and security developments underway between the three countries with high-ranking government and military officials and with visits to military installations and evaluate its progress.

The previous missions took place in 2014, 2016 and 2018, which were widely recognized and praised as contributing to inter-group and international cooperation and friendship.

The organizations aim to the strengthening of cooperation between Greece, Cyprus and Israel in a trilateral partnership continues to develop, helping to foster peace and stability in the eastern Mediterranean and the broader region. In 2019, at the Sixth Trilateral Summit, the United States underlined its support for the trilateral partnership established by Israel, Greece, and Cyprus, noting the importance of increased cooperation, and has since put in place a 3+1 framework.

While in Jerusalem on Saturday, the delegation was received by the Patriarch of Jerusalem Theofilos.

AHEPA will be represented by: Supreme President George G. Horiates, Canadian President Christos Argiriou, Supreme Treasurer Savas Tsivicos, Supreme Counselor Louis Atsaves, Supreme Governors Chris Kaitson and Phanos Pitiris, Cyprus & Hellenic Affairs Committee Chairman Dr. Zenon Christodoulou, Executive Director Basil Mossaidis, and Consultant Andrew Kaffes.

While AHI President Nick Larigakis will lead AHIP delegation.