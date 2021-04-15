A thank you letter from President Biden to Archbishop Elpidophoros

Washington, DC (GreekNewsOnine)

In a letter to Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, dated April 8, 2021, U.S. President Jpe Biden thanks him for allowing him to deliver remarks in recognition of the Greek Independence Day and for offering the opening prayer for the White House Virtual Easter Celebration.

In a message posted on his Twitter account, Archbishop Elpidophoros thanks President Joe Biden for his gracious letter.

“ Indeed, I share the belief in “the resilience of the American people and the profound power of faith.” I do keep in my prayers our President and the American people.”

The President’s letter is as follows:

The White House

Washington

April 8, 2021

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America

New York, New York

Your Eminence,

I want to express my deepest gratitude to you for joining us and providing

remarks in recognition of Greek Independence Day and for offering the

opening prayer for the White House Virtual Easter Celebration. I am truly

honored.

Many across our Nation and world are struggling right now, and in times

like these, we must lean on our faith and our families. I am grateful for

your continued leadership, commitment, and inspiration during these unprecedented times.

You and I both know the resilience of the American people and the

profound power of faith. After a long, dark year, we can show once again

that there is nothing we cannot do if we do it together. I look forward to

continuing our work in the future.

God bless you. Please continue to keep me in your prayers.”